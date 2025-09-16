New Bear Alley–MTA360 Alliance Expands Lead Generation Power for Home-Service and Local Businesses

Telluride, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Alley Marketing , a performance-focused marketing agency based in Telluride, Colorado, has announced a collaboration with MTA360, a digital marketing agency serving home-service industries . The alliance combines Bear Alley Marketing’s multimedia lead generation and performance marketing programs with MTA360’s web development and SEO expertise.

Known for its data-backed, multimedia approach to performance marketing, Bear Alley Marketing delivers measurable results through a diverse mix of channels and its latest product innovation, Pixel Post.

Justin Beam , Founder and CEO of Bear Alley Marketing, says:

At Bear Alley Marketing, we’re absolutely fired up about what’s next. The future of performance marketing is being redefined right now by behavioral intelligence! Real-time behavioral data, responsive AI analytics, and dynamic personalization are paving the way for marketing strategies that don’t just respond to trends but actively predict and shape them. Harnessing the power of behavioral insights, we deliver campaigns that adapt instantly to customer actions and motivations, setting a new bar for measurable results and client growth. The era of AI-driven, hyper-personalized marketing is here, and Bear Alley is leading the charge with solutions built to anticipate, engage, and inspire. This is the future of high-impact, performance-driven marketing!”

Jack Nagy, President of MTA360, added:

“In my decades of experience in the home improvement industry, I’ve seen many things change. But two fundamental principles have remained the cornerstones of business success: lead generation and sales conversion. For 21 years, MTA360 has successfully focused on these two critical areas, delivering consistent results for our clients. We’ve honed our strategies, digital technology, and in-person sales techniques to effectively attract new customers and help businesses thrive in a dynamic market.”

Through this alliance, Bear Alley adds MTA360’s strengths in website development, technical SEO, and digital advertising into its already robust service lineup. By pairing Bear Alley’s outreach strategies with proprietary SEO tools, AI-powered communication software, and advanced analytics, clients will benefit from fully integrated campaigns that drive both visibility and conversions.

“This collaboration ensures our clients have access to best-in-class tools for every stage of the lead generation process,” added Beam. “Working with MTA360 extends our capabilities while keeping our focus on performance-driven results.”

The enhanced offering will include coordinated workflows that connect traditional advertising, such as direct mail and radio, with digital strategies, including search optimization, AI chat solutions, and targeted retargeting campaigns.

About Bear Alley Marketing

Bear Alley Marketing is a Telluride, Colorado–based performance marketing agency specializing in high-impact, data-driven lead generation. By combining print and digital strategies, the agency helps businesses achieve measurable growth and sustained market presence.



