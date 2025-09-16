Michelin-Starred Hexagon Chef x Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria Launch Collab This Week





ELORA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday to Sunday only, fans of woodfired sourdough pizza and Michelin dining alike can rejoice over the same, six Chef collaboration plates.

Michelin-starred Hexagon restaurant’s Chef Rafael Covarrubias and Chef Tony Bish (as seen on Iron Chef, Master Chef and more) are presenting a 4-day-only, limited edition menu of six creative pies at Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria:

Esquites

Mexican Street Corn, Cotija, Chiltepin Chili, Nduja Sausage

Pigstachio

Prosciutto Chicharron, Sicilian Pistachio, Mascarpone, Honey

Matsutake Mushroom

Taleggio Crema, Caramelized Shallot, Brown Butter, Tarragon

Braise Be

24-Hour-Braised Short Rib, Fontina Cheese, Roast Potato Chips, Creme Fraiche, Demi-glace, Chives

Miso Crabby

Miso Rose Sauce, Fior Di Latte Moz, Jumbo Lump Crab, Imitation Crab, Beef Bacon, Dill Aioli, Katsuobushi

Truffle & Flame

Smoked Aubergine, Ricotta, Tahini, Mint, Parsley, Pomegranate, Truffle Chili Crunch

“I’m thrilled to finally be sharing Chef Tony’s and my combination menu with Elora and beyond,” shares Chef Rafael. “We’ve been experimenting and tasting for a very long time leading up to this and I can’t wait for fans of Hexagon, Tony’s regulars, and new friends to come taste what we’ve been dreaming up for everyone.”

The pop-up will take place at Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria in Elora, Ontario, which has sold out every day since it opened in May of this year (they only craft 100, perfect pies per day). All six special editions will be available to order while quantities of each last.

“I’m a huge fan of Chef Rafa, so I’m ecstatic to be doing our first-ever collab pizza series with him,” says Chef Tony. “The sky was the limit for us when we were ideating and trialing pizza techniques and flavours together – honestly they were all so incredible it was tough for us to narrow it down to just these six finalists!”

Since the summer opening, Chef Bish has teased the fact that he aspired to regularly bring surprise specials and guests to his new pizzeria, confirming this is the first of more exciting collaborations to come.

Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria is open Thursdays through Sundays 11:30am to 7:00pm, or until sold out. For more information about Tony’s and Michelin-starred Hegaxon’s four day pop-up in Elora, guests can visit www.instagram.com/tonyssourdough. Location details and the always-on menu can also be found at www.tonyssourdoughpizzeria.com.

FOR MEDIA VISITS TO THE POP-UP THIS WEEK, CHEF INTERVIEWS, OR ADDITIONAL HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGES contact steph@strategyhouseagency.com

About Chef Rafael and Hexagon



MICHELIN-starred gem led by award-winning Chef Rafael Covarrubias, who turns out inventive plates that weave together his Mexican roots, the global influences of his kitchen crew, and the best of Canadian ingredients. Hexagon’s contemporary dining destination is located in Oakville's Towne Square, offering a much renowned, unique multi-course dining experience. The modern interior features floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light and provide beautiful views of the square. The ambiance is chic and sophisticated, complemented by warm hospitality.

https://www.hexagonrestaurant.com/



About Chef Tony and Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria



As seen on The Next Iron Chef, Master Chef and many more, the daily ‘sold out’ pizzeria’s founder and head "Pie Guy" grew up eating his grandmother's famous sourdough pancakes - a recipe passed down with love (and an unbelievable sourdough starter) for generations. Since opening the Tony’s Sourdough Pizzeria concept in May 2025, he's taken that family flame, his years of fine dining cooking for literal royalty and winning "World's 50 Best" pizza awards overseas, and put it all where it belongs...into making some downright killer pies right at home in Elora, Ontario.

www.tonyssourdoughpizzeria.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5372988d-905e-460e-a204-df4ecd231552