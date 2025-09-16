Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network

YEREVAN, Armenia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinlocally, a crypto exchange with a growing presence in APAC, MENA, and CIS markets, is expanding its ecosystem with two major initiatives: Coinlocally Academy, a Learn-to-Earn education platform, and a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) program designed to accelerate community-driven adoption.

These launches reflect Coinlocally ’s broader strategy to both strengthen its position in the APAC futures trading market and create a differentiated, user-focused ecosystem.

Coinlocally Academy: Learn-to-Earn for Next-Gen Traders

Coinlocally Academy is designed to make blockchain and crypto trading education accessible, interactive and rewarding. The platform combines structured learning with real incentives. Users can follow curated courses, engage with interactive modules that simplify complex topics and receive token-based rewards as they progress.

By blending education with tangible incentives, Coinlocally aims to lower entry barriers for newcomers while helping active traders deepen their knowledge and skills. The Academy represents a long-term investment in building a more confident and better-informed global trading community.

Expanding Community Growth Through KOL Collaborations

Alongside education, Coinlocally is scaling its KOL partnership model to bring global and local influencers into the ecosystem. These collaborations are set to strengthen awareness in fast-growing regions such as APAC, MENA and CIS giving users more direct access to trusted traders who share strategies and insights.

Coinlocally has already built a strong base of active trading voices. By formalizing this network, the exchange is ensuring that its ecosystem evolves in direct collaboration with users.

Coinlocally Token Launch

As part of its broader ecosystem development, Coinlocally is preparing to launch its native token, CLYC (Coinlocally Coin). Built on smart chain technology, CLYC is designed to serve as a core asset within the platform’s infrastructure, supporting decentralized finance features, Web3 applications and the planned decentralized exchange. The token will provide functionality for interoperability, lower transaction costs and improved scalability, creating practical use cases for users, developers and partners. The private round is scheduled to close by the end of October 2025, with the Token Generation Event (TGE) expected in early to mid-December.

Positioning for Growth

Coinlocally provides spot and futures trading, grid bots, copy trading, forex integration through MT5 and a rewards hub. With the introduction of the Academy and KOL initiatives, the platform is extending its scope beyond trading toward building a broader blockchain ecosystem.

About Coinlocally

Founded in 2020, Coinlocally operates as a fintech and digital asset platform offering secure and transparent access to blockchain-based financial services. The exchange’s goal is to bridge traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralized finance, aiming to give users greater control of their assets with an emphasis on compliance.

For more information, visit coinlocally.com or follow Coinlocally on Telegram , Instagram or X .

