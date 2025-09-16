Electra Provides Update on Restructuring Terms to Advance Completion of Cobalt Refinery

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) announces amendments to its previously disclosed recapitalization and restructuring initiative (the “Restructuring”), a key step toward strengthening its balance sheet and completing construction of North America’s first battery-grade cobalt sulfate refinery.

The Company and the holders (the “Lenders”) of the Company’s outstanding secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) have agreed to amend the Restructuring such that Electra will now convert approximately US$41.3 million of outstanding Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, into approximately 55 million units of the Company (“Units”), to be issued on the same terms as the Company’s previously announced brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to US$30 million (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the Restructuring, the Lenders will exchange 60% of the Company’s convertible debt for equity, reducing total debt under the Notes to approximately US$27.5 million.

The remaining 40% of the Notes, plus interest, will be exchanged into a new three-year term loan. Under the proposed new loan agreement, the Company has agreed to issue a one-time bonus of 3,822,341 common shares (each a “Common Share”) of the Company to the Lenders at a deemed issue price of US$0.90 per Common Share.

The Units to be issued as part of the amendments to the Restructuring are to be issued at a deemed exchange price of US$0.75 and consist of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of US$1.25 per share for a period of 36 months, commencing 60 days following closing of the Offering.

The Company had previously applied to the TSXV for a waiver in connection with the Restructuring to permit an equitization price of US$0.60 for the Notes, which was below the minimum pricing requirements under TSXV Policy 4.3 – Shares for Debt. The TSXV did not grant the waiver and, as a result, the Restructuring will now proceed at US$0.75 per Unit in compliance with Policy 4.3.

These transactions represent a decisive step toward restoring Electra’s financial flexibility and unlocking the full value of its strategically located assets. The Restructuring substantially reduces near-term debt obligations and aligns the Company’s capital structure with a sustainable path to production.

Completion of the Restructuring remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which include the entering into of definitive documentation and receipt of shareholder approval, as well as the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and notification to the Nasdaq Stock Market. For further information concerning the Restructuring and the Offering, readers should review the news releases issued by the Company on August 21, 2025 and September 12, 2025.

Electra is a leader in advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Currently focused on developing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. In addition to establishing the cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra’s strategy includes nickel refining and battery recycling. Growth projects include integrating black mass recycling at its existing refining complex, evaluating opportunities for cobalt production in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential in North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

