STBL introduces token generation event





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STBL has announced the launch of its native token, STBL. The launch follows the project’s successful pre-seed funding round led by Wave Digital Assets, a digital asset manager with more than $1 billion in assets under management. Token is listed on Binance Alpha and Kraken exchange.

STBL was founded by Reeve Collins, a serial entrepreneur best known as one of the co-founders of Tether, the world’s first and largest stablecoin. His experience in launching and scaling blockchain-based financial products adds further weight to STBL’s mission of building a next-generation stablecoin ecosystem.

The launch of STBL marks the beginning of a multi-phase roadmap designed to build a decentralized ecosystem around USST, a stablecoin backed by real-world assets (RWAs) such as U.S. Treasuries. With tokenized treasuries and other RWA-based products reaching over $23 billion in total value locked by mid-2025, the timing highlights growing market demand for stablecoin projects that can combine the security of traditional assets with blockchain accessibility.

What comes next for STBL

The STBL launch is the first step in a roadmap designed to introduce governance, interoperability, and yield opportunities into the ecosystem. Each phase builds on the last to move beyond a simple token listing and toward a stablecoin framework that is backed by real-world assets and shaped directly by its community.

Phase one introduces STBL on Binance Alpha and Kraken.



and Kraken. Phase two will bring forward a governance framework, enabling token holders to participate directly in shaping the protocol. Governance integration has become a central feature across DeFi protocols, empowering communities to influence key decisions on upgrades, parameters, and treasury management.



will bring forward a governance framework, enabling token holders to participate directly in shaping the protocol. Governance integration has become a central feature across DeFi protocols, empowering communities to influence key decisions on upgrades, parameters, and treasury management. Phase three will focus on completing a bridge for USST , allowing for interoperability across multiple networks. As cross-chain activity continues to expand, interoperability is increasingly seen as critical for adoption.



will focus on completing a bridge for , allowing for interoperability across multiple networks. As cross-chain activity continues to expand, interoperability is increasingly seen as critical for adoption. An upcoming initiative will introduce staking mechanisms within the ecosystem, creating opportunities for yield generation and deeper user participation.



Responding to evolving market demand

Stablecoins remain one of the most widely used assets in digital finance, accounting for more than $230 billion in circulation globally in 2025. Their role as both a medium of exchange and a store of value has been reinforced by increased regulatory discussions around transparency and reserve backing.

At the same time, tokenized real-world assets have emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas in digital finance. According to industry analysis, tokenized U.S. Treasuries have seen adoption accelerate in 2025 as both institutions and individuals seek blockchain-based exposure to low-risk, yield-bearing instruments.

By combining stablecoin interoperability with on-chain governance and full transparency, STBL is positioned to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Its model redirects the value of stablecoin circulation from issuers back to users, aligning with the broader shift toward user-centric financial products.

About STBL

STBL is a stablecoin protocol designed to allow users to mint RWA-collateralized stablecoins. The ecosystem enables users to mint and use the stablecoin USST while retaining yield through NFT YLD.

Unlike first-generation stablecoins, where issuers capture all the yield from reserves, STBL gives that value back to the community. When users deposit tokenized real-world assets, they mint USST, keep the yield through YLD, and gain a role in governance through the STBL token. The mission is simple: build the next generation of stablecoins with flexibility, transparency, and utility at the core.

