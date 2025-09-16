TSWHZC Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency with User Protection Initiative in Response to Online Misinformation

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tswhzc CRYPTO GROUP LTD, operating as TSWHZC, a next-generation crypto asset exchange, today announced a major User Protection and Transparency Initiative. This proactive measure is designed to reinforce user trust and provide factual clarity in response to a series of inaccurate and unverified claims circulating on certain online platforms, particularly as the company expands into the Brazilian market.



"Maintaining a transparent and secure environment for our users is our top priority," said Donovan Keane, Chief Operating Officer of TSWHZC. "As we grow, especially in dynamic markets like Brazil, we've noted an increase in factually incorrect narratives. Our response is not to engage in debates on unmoderated platforms, but to double down on our commitment to verifiable proof and user empowerment. Our actions and our technology are the ultimate statement of our legitimacy."



Comprehensive User Protection and Transparency Initiative

This new initiative will channel significant resources into several key areas:

• Independent Proof of Reserves (PoR) Audits: TSWHZC will engage independent, third-party auditing firms to conduct regular PoR verifications using Merkle Tree cryptography, allowing users to independently verify their assets are held securely and fully backed.

• Educational Resources for the Brazilian Market: A core focus will be creating and distributing educational content in Portuguese to help users understand regulatory safeguards, identify potential market risks, and make informed decisions.

• 24/7 Multilingual Support: Enhancing our dedicated support lines, including Portuguese-speaking specialists, to assist users with inquiries and security matters.

• Legal and Recovery Assistance Framework: Providing resources to assist users who may have been targeted by fraudulent actors maliciously misusing the TSWHZC name.



A Foundation of Verifiable U.S. Compliance

TSWHZC operates with a firm commitment to regulatory integrity. The company is registered in the United States and maintains an active registration with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (MSB), Registration Number: 31000302240543.

"Our FinCEN MSB registration is a key part of our foundational commitment to operating under established U.S. financial standards," Keane noted. "This registration, focused on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols, provides verifiable proof of our U.S. presence and accountability. We encourage everyone to validate this information through official government sources."



A Call for Fact-Based Evaluation

"We urge the public and potential users to evaluate any platform based on verifiable facts rather than anonymous online content," Keane concluded. "We are building a platform for the long term, grounded in trust and transparency."



TSWHZC's platform is built on a vision of "Trust by Design," leveraging AI-powered analytics and a robust social trading ecosystem to empower users. The company's focus remains on delivering its ambitious roadmap.



About TSWHZC (Tswhzc CRYPTO GROUP LTD)

TSWHZC is an intelligent, compliant, and community-driven gateway to the future of the on-chain economy. Headquartered in the United States and registered with FinCEN, the company is founded on three pillars: Trust by Design, anchored in robust U.S. regulatory standards; Intelligence Amplified, embedding AI into the core of the user experience; and a Social+ Ecosystem, fostering a collaborative trading environment. TSWHZC is committed to dismantling the barriers of trust and complexity for the next generation of digital asset users.



For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.tswhzc.com/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

