Coherent Announces High-Performance Wire Grid Polarizers for Isolators in Datacom Transceivers

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the successful demonstration of a next-generation meta-wire based wire grid polarizer (WGP) designed for integration into optical isolators for high-speed datacom transceivers.

For the first time, a WGP with dual-sided anti-reflective coating has achieved 50 dB extinction ratio and 98.5% efficiency. Building on its leadership in engineered metamaterials, Coherent has also advanced WGP design and manufacturing to deliver a scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solution for next-generation, AI-ready optical networks.

The rapid adoption of AI is driving demand for faster optical transceivers with advanced components like polarizers to ensure stable, high-quality signals. The new non-absorptive wire grid polarizer from Coherent supports higher power levels in a smaller footprint, enabling high-density networking while integrating seamlessly with our polarization diversity and garnet-based components.

"Our new wire grid polarizer sets a benchmark by guaranteeing the best absorptive polarizer performances at lower cost," said Steve Rummel, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials at Coherent. "With non-oxidizing gold meta-wires and optimized meta-optic designs, we deliver unprecedented performance in this class, with the added benefit of high-power resilience for future applications.”

The wire grid polarizers are currently undergoing reliability testing and will be featured as part of Coherent technology showcase at ECOC 2025. Attendees are invited to visit the Coherent booth at C3124 to learn more about this breakthrough technology and explore how Coherent can power the future of datacom innovation.



About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.



Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e58561-3eb2-4e9e-93bd-352c1970fe86