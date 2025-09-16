Leslie’s, Inc. Names Jeff White as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced the board of directors has appointed Jeff White as chief financial officer and treasurer effective October 5, 2025. Mr. White succeeds Tony Iskander, who notified the company on August 15, 2025 of his resignation from his position as interim chief financial officer and treasurer effective October 4, 2025, due to personal reasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Leslie’s leadership team,” said Jason McDonell, Leslie’s chief executive officer. “His breadth of experience in financial strategy, capital markets and delivering enhanced operational efficiency makes him the ideal leader to guide our finance organization forward. I am confident his proven ability to build high-performing finance organizations and leading investor engagement will support Leslie’s continued focus on disciplined execution, operational performance and transparent communication with all shareholders. Jeff’s expertise will help provide stability and financial discipline as we deliver against our strategic initiatives while remaining focused on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Mr. White brings a proven track record of financial and operational leadership, including significant experience overseeing accounting, FP&A, compliance, investor relations, legal, real estate and treasury. Most recently, Mr. White served as chief financial officer for Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) where he led critical initiatives including rebuilding the FP&A and investor relations functions, leading the company's Investor Day activities, driving two successful credit facility renegotiations and funding a FILO term loan to augment the company’s liquidity. Mr. White also brings a strong background in SEC reporting, SOX compliance, M&A due diligence and operational process improvements. Prior to his tenure at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Mr. White was an audit manager at KPMG LLP where he spent six years in roles of increasing responsibility.

“We want to thank Tony for his many contributions to Leslie’s and our transformation initiatives,” said Mr. McDonell. “Tony is a trusted thought partner and has helped deliver meaningful progress across the organization while strengthening our finance and accounting capabilities. The board remains committed to strong governance and oversight through this transition, with a clear focus on accountability and transparency.”

To ensure a smooth transition and support the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives, Mr. Iskander will remain employed with the company in an advisory role through January 3, 2026.

