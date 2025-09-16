Andrew W. Owen Joins Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP as Litigation Partner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP recently announced that Andrew W. Owen has joined the firm’s Columbus, Ohio, office as a Partner with the Litigation practice group. Owen is a business litigator with significant experience representing clients in the commercial mortgage-backed securities industry as well as corporate entities in a wide variety of complex business-related disputes.

Owen focuses his commercial mortgage-backed securities litigation practice on the default administration on behalf of corporate trustees and master and special servicers of commercial mortgage-backed securitized trusts. He has expertise in all aspects of workouts, foreclosures, deeds-in-lieu, bankruptcy proceedings, and receiverships involving multimillion dollar commercial properties such as hotels, office buildings, shopping centers, and apartments.

With more than 30 years in the profession, Owen also represents a wide range of clients in all aspects of complex business disputes, including business torts, surety representation, breach of contract and warranty, toxic tort and product liability defense, unfair trade practices and anti-competition agreements, and defense of class action claims.

Prior to joining Calfee in 2025, Owen practiced at several Ohio-based law firms and litigation boutiques, including Am Law 200 firms.

Owen has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® in Commercial Litigation (2016-2026), Columbus CEO Magazine’s “Columbus Top Lawyer” program, and Ohio Super Lawyers (2021-2025). He was a member of Columbus Business First’s 2002 Class of “Forty Under 40.”

“It is the honor of my professional career to join Calfee,” said Owen. “Calfee’s attorneys offer a depth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to client success. I look forward to using the expertise of Calfee’s attorneys to further broaden the legal services I provide to clients.”

At Calfee, Owen joins a team of more than 25 litigators, further strengthening the firm's reputation as a leader in Business, Corporate and Commercial Litigation and enhancing the group’s ability to deliver strategic, high-level counsel and dispute resolution services to clients across the U.S. and in a variety of industries.

Calfee’s Litigation attorneys work with public and privately held enterprises on a diverse range of business needs. Our attorneys have extensive experience in financial litigation including banking, lender liability, and credit disputes. They counsel clients on issues and disputes arising out of the purchase or sale of a business, contracts, and the Uniform Commercial Code.

Leah Pappas Porner, Partner-in-Charge of Calfee’s Columbus Office, stated, “We are thrilled to have Andy Owen join our Columbus team. He brings an impressive depth of experience representing clients with commercial real estate litigation involving securitized assets as well as general commercial litigation experience. Andy also has significant experience counseling lenders on creditors’ rights and loan workout issues. Calfee’s clients will greatly benefit from Andy’s expertise in these areas.”

Since 2005, Calfee has been recognized by Chambers USA as a Leading Law Firm in Litigation: General Commercial, most recently in Band 2 in Ohio (2025). In addition, Calfee was selected for inclusion by Benchmark Litigation 2025 as a Highly Recommended Law Firm in Dispute Resolution in Ohio.

Thomas M. Welsh, Calfee’s Managing Partner, stated “We are excited to have Andy Owen, an experienced litigation partner, join the firm. Calfee continues to grow strategically by attracting top-tier legal talent. Having Andy join one of our high-growth practices in one of the nation’s fastest growing markets is in line with the firm’s strategic initiatives.”

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals in five offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest USA, nationally and globally in the areas of Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Investment Management Law, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by Chambers USA 2025 in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Construction, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Government Relations, Insurance, Intellectual Property, Investment Funds: Regulatory & Compliance, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, and Real Estate, and by Chambers HNW 2025 in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com.

