New Webinar Series Explores Bold Solutions for Family Well-Being

Greensboro, NC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Family, a program of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS), is proud to announce the launch of its Mission InCommon Webinar Series. These free virtual events bring together leading voices from public health, education, child welfare, and community development to share innovative ideas for strengthening families and keeping them safely together, outside of systems whenever possible.

The first webinar, From Fragmented to Fortified – Building Bridges for Family Well-Being, will take place Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 2:00–3:30 PM EDT and will feature Omari Richins, MPH, Founder & CEO of The Public Health Millennial and Co-Founder of Brothers in Public Health Inc. Richins will lead a dynamic conversation on how public health disciplines can move from fragmented approaches to fortified systems that improve outcomes for families and communities. Register Here

The second webinar in the series, Empowering Families & Building Community: Schools as Hubs for Cross-Sector Collaboration, will take place Friday, October 17, 2025, from 2:00–3:30 PM EDT, featuring Greg Schermbeck, founder and principal of SchermCo, a national social-impact implementation firm that partners with schools and organizations serving underserved communities. Schermbeck will discuss strategies for collaboration and innovation that directly impact children and families. Learn More Here

“The Mission InCommon Webinar Series is designed to spotlight diverse voices with a shared goal of family well-being,” said Claudia Perry, Director of the Institute for Family. “These conversations create space for cross-sector learning and inspire new solutions that support children, caregivers, and communities.”

The Institute for Family is dedicated to strengthening and uplifting families by fostering meaningful conversations and collaboration across key sectors, including Education, Public Health, Child Welfare, and Community Development. We bring together experts and influencers to explore solutions that impact families’ daily lives while ensuring their well-being.

###

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) offers a statewide network of services and support to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For more than 120 years, CHS has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. CHS believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit CHSNC.org.