RxSight, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 22, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RXST) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). RxSight investors have until September 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

RxSight investors have until September 22, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RxSight is a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells light adjustable intraocular lenses (“LAL”) used in cataract surgery.

The RxSight class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) RxSight was experiencing adoption challenges and structural issues that were negatively impacting sales and utilization; (ii) demand for RxSight’s products had been overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

The complaint further alleges that on July 8, 2025, RxSight reported preliminary second-quarter 2025 financial results revealing sharp declines in Light Delivery Device (“LDD”) sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue. RxSight also reduced its full-year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint, while CEO Ronald Kurtz acknowledged that “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.” On this news, the price of RxSight stock fell nearly 38%, according to the complaint.

