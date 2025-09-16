Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 26, 2025 24 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or the "Company") (NYSE: LMT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lockheed Martin investors have until September 26, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATION: Lockheed Martin, a prominent aerospace and defense company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services, is the subject of a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information, including the following:

Lack of Effective Internal Controls: Lockheed Martin allegedly lacked effective internal controls over its purportedly risk-adjusted contracts, including the reporting of its risk-adjusted profit booking rate.



Inadequate Review Procedures: The company allegedly lacked effective procedures for conducting reasonably accurate, comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedules, and risks.



Overstated Abilities: Lockheed Martin is accused of overstating its ability to deliver on its contract commitments, particularly regarding cost, quality, and schedule.



Risk of Significant Losses: As a result of the above failures, it is claimed that Lockheed Martin was reasonably likely to report significant financial losses.



Further, the lawsuit details several key announcements and their resulting effects on Lockheed Martin's stock price:

October 22, 2024 Announcement: Lockheed Martin revealed it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program within its Aeronautics business segment, citing “higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.” The company also recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment due to additional risks on fixed-price options. Following this disclosure, the stock price of Lockheed Martin dropped by over 6%.





Lockheed Martin revealed it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program within its Aeronautics business segment, citing “higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.” The company also recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment due to additional risks on fixed-price options. Following this disclosure, the stock price of Lockheed Martin dropped by over 6%. January 28, 2025 Announcement: Lockheed Martin disclosed pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion, tied to classified programs in its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control businesses. The losses were attributed to performance trends and program milestones. The company had performed a comprehensive review and recognized $555 million in losses on its Aeronautics program. Following this announcement, Lockheed Martin's stock price declined by more than 9%.





Lockheed Martin disclosed pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion, tied to classified programs in its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control businesses. The losses were attributed to performance trends and program milestones. The company had performed a comprehensive review and recognized $555 million in losses on its Aeronautics program. Following this announcement, Lockheed Martin's stock price declined by more than 9%. July 22, 2025 Announcement: Lockheed Martin announced an additional $1.6 billion in pre-tax losses on classified programs, including $950 million related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to design, integration, and test challenges, among other performance issues. Furthermore, $570 million in losses were recognized on the Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program, stemming from revised expectations regarding mission capabilities and flight hours. Following this disclosure, Lockheed Martin’s stock price dropped nearly 11%.



The class action lawsuit seeks to hold Lockheed Martin accountable for these alleged misstatements and failures to disclose critical information that led to significant financial losses for investors.

