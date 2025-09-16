Sable Offshore Corp. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 26, 2025 24 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sable Offshore Corp. ("Sable Offshore" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sable Offshore investors have until September 26, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

CASE ALLEGATION: Sable Offshore, an independent oil and gas company, is the subject of a class action lawsuit related to its secondary public offering (SPO). According to the lawsuit, on or about May 21, 2025, Sable Offshore issued 10 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $29.50 per share, generating $295 million in proceeds.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period and in the SPO offering documents, Sable Offshore misrepresented the status of its oil production. Specifically, it is claimed that Sable Offshore falsely stated that it had resumed oil production off the coast of California when, in fact, it had not.

The complaint further details a letter dated May 23, 2025, from Eleni Kounalakis, the Lieutenant Governor of California and Chair of the California State Lands Commission, to Sable Offshore’s Vice President of Environmental & Government Affairs, Steve Rusch. In the letter, Kounalakis expressed concern over a May 19, 2025, press release issued by Sable Offshore, which she stated "appears to mischaracterize the nature of recent activities, causing significant public confusion and raising questions regarding Sable’s intentions." Kounalakis clarified that the oil flows referred to in the press release were the result of well-testing procedures required by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, not a resumption of commercial production or a full restart of operations at the Santa Ynez Unit (SYU). The May 23 letter was not made publicly available until May 28, 2025. Upon this news, the price of Sable Offshore’s stock dropped by more than 15%, according to the lawsuit.

On June 4, 2025, the lawsuit alleges that Sable Offshore disclosed that, on June 3, 2025, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge granted ex parte requests from plaintiffs in Center for Biological Diversity, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02244) and Environmental Defense Center, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02247) for temporary restraining orders that prohibited Sable Offshore from restarting the transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System. A hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction was scheduled for July 18, 2025. Following this disclosure, the stock price of Sable Offshore fell further, as detailed in the class action lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit seeks accountability for the alleged misstatements and omissions that led to significant financial losses for investors in Sable Offshore.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

