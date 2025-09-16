Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s New in Mammoth Lakes and at Mammoth Mountain for Winter 2025-2026

The grand opening of Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences, significant infrastructure improvements at Mammoth Mountain, new food and beverage experiences, and updates to flight service highlight what’s new in Mammoth Lakes this winter

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. — Mammoth Lakes is quickly preparing for another unreal winter season. The falling leaves will offer spectacular colors this autumn across the region before the winter season officially arrives with opening day at Mammoth Mountain scheduled for Nov. 14, 2025.

Winter vacations in Mammoth Lakes are easier than ever with direct flights on Advanced Air from both Carlsbad and Hawthorne-LA to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) and expanded flights (79 additional days) on United from both San Francisco (SFO) and Denver (DEN) landing at the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, 45 minutes from town. Travelers from far and wide are able to connect with hundreds of cities worldwide throughout the winter season.

New at Mammoth Mountain:

Ahead of winter 2025-2026, Mammoth Mountain has invested nearly $9M in capital improvement projects including:

Significant investment in snowmaking capabilities and electrical infrastructure including thousands of feet of new snowmaking pipe, upgraded fan gun alignment, hookups, and controls.

Further improvements to Woolly’s Adventure Summit , a widely popular and expanding hub of activity and exploration, this year include a new Dual Zip Line and new Sky Net Structure to be completed this winter.

, a widely popular and expanding hub of activity and exploration, this year include a new Dual Zip Line and new Sky Net Structure to be completed this winter. New Ski Patrol Infrastructure will be installed prior to the winter season atop Stump Alley Express (2) and Chair 22.

Several lodging and restaurant properties including Mammoth Mountain Inn, Limelight Mammoth, Westin Monache Hotel and Whitebark Restaurant are also receiving investment from Mammoth Mountain with all renovations scheduled to be completed by Spring 2026.

Mountains of the Moon: In production now from the fevered imagination of artist, professional freeskier, and filmmaker, Chris Benchetler, comes a unique cinematic vision, featuring the world’s greatest action sports athletes in a host of surreal and otherworldly environments, set to the timeless music of the Grateful Dead. Pushing boundaries of what can be done at night with cameras, lights, lasers, and animation, Mountains of the Moon transports viewers to a world of infinite beauty and possibility, ultimately celebrating our shared humanity and connectedness. Follow along for more news and updates on the project at chrisbenchetler.com .

Mammoth Race Department Celebrates 50 Years: For 50 years, Mammoth Mountain has hosted world-class ski and snowboard events ranging from FIS World Cup and NorAm events to Alpine Masters National Championships and Paralympic Nationals and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team events and training. Well known for having state-of-the-art training facilities and one of the longest winter seasons in the US, the Mammoth Race Department will celebrate half a century of training world-class athletes this winter season.

Expanded Skill Development Opportunities: Whether you are new to freestyle, a self-taught park rat, or a seasoned competition athlete – Mammoth Mountain has you covered. This season, Mammoth Mountain will offer expanded offerings as part of their Freestyle Ski & Snowboard Camps. Open to ages 10+ the professional team of freestyle specialists at the resort will help you progress in the park and reach your goals at any level. Camps will break into small groups to maximize time together while providing a safe environment for everyone to get stoked and get better.

Also growing this year are Mammoth Mountain’s popular “Ripping Over 50” Camps . Whether you are a seasoned skier or just starting out, Ripping Over 50 is built on the idea that skiing can be for everyone. The camp focuses on body awareness, strength through micromovements, and individualized feedback. Participants can choose between three- or six-day sessions tailored to their pace and goals.

In Town: New Openings and Community Developments

Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences: Opening December 2025 and located steps from The Village and Village Gondola, the all-electric Limelight Mammoth Hotel & Residences ushers in a new era of laidback mountain luxury, with service and amenities reaching new heights. Boasting 124 rooms, 25 suites, and 15 private residences, the hotel enjoys stunning views of the Sherwin Range, while thoughtfully curated amenity spaces embrace the natural beauty of the Sierras. Unparalleled beauty and legendary snow await just steps away on Mammoth Mountain, California’s highest lift-served summit. Limelight Mammoth will also be home to the Limelight Lounge, the Limelight’s signature “community living room” space that serves as a breakfast and coffee hub in the morning and an après escape in the afternoon and evening complete with craft cocktails, wood-fired pizza, and live music. This come-as-you-are, beautifully designed but laid-back space welcomes hotel guests and community members alike to gather and enjoy the Limelight Mammoth.

FiftyFifty Mammoth Brewpub & Social Club: Opening winter 2025-2026 is FiftyFifty Brewing Company’s latest expansion project .

Mammoth Brewing Company 30th Anniversary and Beer Garden Upgrades: Ringing in their 30th Anniversary in 2025, Mammoth Brewing Company has celebrated with upgrades and investment to their popular beer garden space. Visitors can enjoy live music and events at the brewery throughout the winter season.

Toomey’s Minaret Club: The latest from Mammoth Lakes restaurateur Matt Toomey, this new speakeasy featuring craft cocktails and small bites is set to open this fall. Intended to be intimate, with a small dining room located very near Toomey’s Restaurant in the village.

LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes: Operating this winter with an NHL size rink, and a new dedicated curling sheet. Other enhancements include elevated viewing areas, winter pickleball, and hockey, and batting cages along with expanded seating areas. With the new membership program, kids 17 years and younger skate, swim and play for FREE with two paid adults or pay only $30/month for unlimited open skate sessions. More information at lakingsicemammothlakes.com .

Mammoth Lakes Affordable Housing Project Phase 2 –"The Kingfisher": In 2024, the Town of Mammoth Lakes celebrated the opening of “The Sawyer” – Phase 1 of The Parcel

affordable housing project and the ground-breaking for "The Kingfisher" – Phase 2. Construction continues on that project which is being built in multiple phases over several years and will have upwards of 450 affordable units at full build-out. “The Sawyer” (Phase 1) includes 81 units (80 affordable units and 1 manager’s unit), a child-care facility, and a public park. “The Kingfisher” (Phase 2) will include a total of 148 rentable units (146 affordable units and 2 manager’s units). Future phases are currently in the planning process. Additional information is available at townofmammothlakes.ca.gov .

Access Apartments: The Access Apartments is a partnership project developed by Eastern Sierra Community Housing to convert two existing commercial buildings into 11 one-bedroom affordable rental units available to households earning no more than 80% AMI. Work is nearing completion with an occupancy anticipated later this fall. Funding for the project includes MLH funds, Town general funds, and approximately $6.5M in Federal grant funding. More information available at eschousing.org .

McCoy Arts and Cultural Center (MACC): Construction commenced this summer on the new McCoy Arts and Cultural Center (MACC). The 7,000+ square-foot, 239-seat venue will support live theater, musical performances, films, lectures, conferences, and an array of community activities. The Town’s Parks and Recreation Department will manage the facility and coordinate annual programming with several organizations including Chamber Music Unbound, Sierra Classic Theatre, Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre, Eastern Sierra Community Chorus, and Mammoth High School. More information at mammothmacc.org .

Sage to Pine: Now open at 101 Old Mammoth Rd., Sage to Pine offers mindfully curated gifts, self-care items, low-waste everyday essentials, nontoxic goods and more. More information is available at shopsagetopine.com .

Mono Arts Council: The Mono Arts Council recently celebrated the grand opening of their new gallery space including 2 new exhibits at 501 Old Mammoth Rd. Now open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. More information is available at monoarts.org .

MammothLand VR: Also recently opened at 501 Old Mammoth Rd., MammothLand VR offers a wide variety of virtual reality games to suit every age and vibe. Visitors and locals looking for family fun, a night out, or something totally different can find an immersive experience daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available at visitmammoth.com .

All American Dave’s Food Truck: Now open in the Kittredge Sports parking lot is All American Dave’s Food Truck offering macronutrient-balanced meals made from premium ingredients. More information is available at allamericandave.com .

The Local Scoop: The Local Scoop has opened their second location, now offering 24 different flavors in Mammoth Lakes, at 101 Old Mammoth Rd. The Mammoth Lakes location joins the original Local Scoop which opened in June Lake in 2024. Alongside their unique ice cream flavors, they serve warm liege waffles, homemade real milkshakes and rich comforting hot chocolate. More information is available at localscoopjunelake.com .

Events

Key events coming to Mammoth Lakes this fall and winter include:

Night of Lights : Dec. 13, 2025 – Mammoth Mountain’s holiday spectacle returns again this year to Canyon Lodge. Night of Lights is a free fireworks spectacular that lights up the Sierra sky. Enjoy outdoor family activities including fire pits, live music, snowmobile rides and more.

Elevation Mammoth : March 19-22, 2025 – The 24th Annual Mammoth Gay Ski Week returns to Mammoth Lakes, California.

Arc'teryx Academy: Feb. 20-22, 2026 – Delivering three days of mountain education and community events, the Arc'teryx Backcountry Academy returns to Mammoth Lakes in 2026. Focused on building both beginner skills as well as technical proficiency, while also fostering leadership abilities and a deeper appreciation for the backcountry, Arc’teryx Academy provides a space to connect education in the mountains with the outdoor community. More details to follow at arcteryxacademy.com .

U.S. Revolution Tour: March 10 - 14, 2026 – Designed to serve as a stepping stone for athletes making the transition from competing at the grassroots level to the elite level, the Revolution Tour will stop at Mammoth Mountain in 2026, and feature a series of events consisting of Halfpipe, Slopestyle, and Big Air. Entry is based on multiple criteria that pre-qualify U.S. athletes into each competition and is focused toward riders age 13-19 years old. More information at usskiandsnowboard.org/revolutiontour .

Flying to Mammoth Lakes

Additional Service: Getting to Mammoth Lakes is easier than ever this winter. United Airlines is offering more flight service into the region with additional service being provided on the weekends and during peak season from both Denver (DEN) and San Francisco (SFO), connecting to hundreds of cities globally. Advanced Airlines will continue to offer their coveted semi-private air service for travelers while United provides on-going winter service utilizing the Embraer 175 aircraft. Head to advancedairlines.com , and united.com for more information.

Transferable Ticket Special: Altitude Annual Pass: The only transferable membership account that includes access to seasonal flights serving Mammoth Lakes from Hawthorne (HHR) and Carlsbad (CLD), the Altitude Annual Pass includes up to 10 one-way flight segments on the specified route operated by Advanced Air. Segments can be booked in either direction and/or for multiple passengers on the same route. Booked segments are transferable or changeable anytime up to 30 minutes prior to scheduled departure time with no fees. For more information and to purchase a membership, visit advancedairlines.com .

Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

