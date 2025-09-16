LGI Homes Kicks Off Annual “Make Your Move” National Sales Event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the start of its highly anticipated “Make Your Move” National Sales Event. Running for a limited time, special pricing and financing offers by LGI Homes and Terrata Homes give homebuyers across the country an unmatched opportunity to purchase a brand-new, move-in-ready home at an exceptional value.

“Our goal has always been to make homeownership more accessible, and this event helps us take that a step further,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “By combining significant savings with our move-in ready inventory, we’re making it easier for families to find the right home at the right price.”

With incredible incentives such as builder-paid closing costs, interest rate incentives through preferred lenders, and price discounts on select move-in ready homes, homebuyers can save up to $50,000 on the purchase of their new home during this event.

Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer of LGI Homes, added: “The Make Your Move National Sales Event is about more than just savings; it’s about creating a seamless path to homeownership. From our straightforward buying process, to the variety of financing opportunities available, this event is designed to help buyers move forward with confidence and ease.”

The “Make Your Move” National Sales Event is happening now through October 19, 2025. Homebuyers interested in learning more or scheduling a tour with LGI Homes are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove, while those interested in learning more about the incentives on offer during this event from Terrata Homes may visit TerrataHomes.com/make-your-move.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Eaton

(844) 885-8940 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5cf9d00-b383-4511-a809-f64fe3af6380