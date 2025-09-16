DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 22, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC, a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential securities law violations involving RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RXST). A class action lawsuit was recently filed on behalf of investors who acquired RxSight securities between November 7, 2024 and July 8, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

RxSight, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, is a medical technology company that develops light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery. Its RxSight system involves the Company’s Light Delivery Device (LDD).

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) RxSight was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; and (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

On July 8, 2025, RxSight revealed significant declines in LDD sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue in Q2 2025, also lowering its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. CEO Ronald Kurtz disclosed at that time that “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.”

On this news, RxSight shares fell $4.84, or 37%, to a close of $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

