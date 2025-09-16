KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 14, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – KLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. ("KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: KLC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of KinderCare common stock in or traceable to the Company’s October 2024 initial public offering Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/kindercare-learning-companies-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=167320&wire=3

KLC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (b) KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

