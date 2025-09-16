QUANEX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quanex Building Products Corporation on Behalf of Quanex Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Quanex (NX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quanex Building Products Corporation (“Quanex” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NX) on behalf of Quanex stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Quanex has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 4, 2025, Quanex issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Quanex issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.15. The press release quoted Quanex's Chief Executive Officer as stating that "[a] significant amount of work had to be done to re-segment the business," as well as describing "macroeconomic uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico" as "challenges for us in our third quarter[.]"

On this news, Quanex's stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025.

