Belong365 Hub Helps Organizations Strengthen Engagement Without the Politics

As companies search for ways to keep employees engaged without wading into divisive debates, Belong365™ has launched the Belong365 Hub, a platform designed to build connection, awareness, and belonging in the workplace while avoiding political landmines.

Workplace culture has become a flashpoint in recent years, with some organizations retreating from initiatives that feel politically risky. Meanwhile, employees continue to ask for meaningful connection at work. The Belong365 Hub addresses this tension by focusing on belonging and engagement as bottom-line benefits rather than ideological agendas.

This tension has left many leaders searching for practical solutions that respect differing viewpoints while maintaining organizational cohesion. Engagement is no longer a "nice-to-have" but a business-critical priority; one that directly affects retention, productivity, and overall profitability.

The need for action has only grown more urgent. According to Gallup, global employee engagement dropped to 21% in 2024, down from 23% the previous year, marking only the second decline in engagement in over a decade. Meanwhile, replacing an employee can cost organizations between one-half and two times that worker's annual salary, making engagement, and the retention it supports, clearly critical.

"Companies are walking a tightrope right now," said Erich Toll, President of Belong365. "On one hand, employees want to feel valued and connected. On the other hand, leaders worry about language or programs that might spark backlash. The Belong365 Hub bridges that gap. It gives organizations practical ways to plan, engage, and connect their people without controversy."

The Belong365 Hub is already in use by Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, leading universities, and healthcare providers across the globe. As workplace dynamics evolve, these organizations are finding value in tools that integrate seamlessly into daily operations rather than requiring separate, large-scale rollouts.

The Hub brings together cultural, religious, and national holiday tracking, a full suite of learning resources, and daily engagement tools in one streamlined platform. Organizations can integrate it with existing calendars and workflows, making it easier for teams across HR, People Ops, CSR, Communications, Recruitment, Retention, and more to:

Anticipate religious holidays and cultural milestones to avoid scheduling conflicts

Provide daily opportunities for shared learning and team connection

Align workforce planning with cultural, national, and organizational events and goals

Together, these capabilities help organizations shift from reactive responses to proactive planning, enabling smooth operations while creating workplaces where employees feel consistently supported. By incorporating awareness and engagement into familiar systems, the Hub minimizes administrative burden while keeping workplace culture at the forefront.

Leaders across industries recognize that the future of workplace culture lies in built-in workplace habits rather than one-off initiatives. The Belong365 Hub supports this shift, offering a framework where learning moments and cultural awareness become part of regular operations, strengthening trust and collaboration across teams.

"At its core, belonging is about people feeling seen and valued," Toll added. "That's not a political issue, it's a human one, and it directly impacts performance and retention. The Belong365 Hub is about helping organizations get this right in a way that's sustainable."

By focusing on connection and engagement, the Belong365™ Hub provides what many companies are quietly seeking: a low-risk, high-impact way to strengthen workplace culture in a polarized climate. In doing so, it reflects a broader movement toward workplaces where employees feel valued not only for their contributions but also for the experiences and perspectives they bring.

Belong365

Belong365 helps organizations around the world strengthen engagement and belonging through its flagship Hub, an all-in-one platform for microlearning, belonging opportunities, and respectful scheduling.

