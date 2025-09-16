EASTERLY DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund f/k/a Principal Street High Income Municipal Fund Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – RMJAX, RMHVX, RMHIX

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of shares of the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund f/k/a Principal Street High Income Municipal Fund (the “Fund”) (tickers: RMJAX, RMHVX, RMHIX), between May 5, 2023 and June 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund mutual funds during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=42371 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 22, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Fund had marked tens of millions of dollars’ worth of its portfolio assets at artificially inflated prices that did not reasonably reflect the fair value of those assets; (2) the Fund had implemented a fundamentally flawed pricing and valuation methodology which had systematically inflated the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) and individual asset valuations; (3) the Fund was more heavily invested in illiquid assets than disclosed in its offering materials; (4) the Fund’s assets were more closely correlated and less diversified than disclosed in its offering materials; (5) as a result, the Fund’s stated NAV, NAV per share, individual asset valuations, and historical performance were materially overstated; and (6) consequently, the Fund was subject to a material undisclosed risk of a sudden collapse in the price of Fund shares.

To join the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=42371 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com