Science World Announces Development of New ‘The Science of Sport’ Outreach Programming with Support from the Province of B.C.

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to a significant contribution from the Province of British Columbia, Science World’s On the Road team has developed and will deliver a new program: The Science of Sport. The funding will allow the team to bring engaging science shows that explore the fascinating science behind sports all over B.C., reaching more than 22,000 students and teachers at over 100 schools during the 2025–2026 school year, including those in remote, rural, and underserved communities.

Inspired by the FIFA World Cup 26TM, the Province and Science World are teaming up to leave a lasting legacy of learning across British Columbia. The Science of Sport program will reveal the hidden science behind sports and showcase the many fascinating STEAM jobs that go far beyond the athletes on the field.

Designed for elementary students between K-7, this new program aims to help kids "play smarter" through an interactive live presentation. Students will learn about concepts like energy, forces, human health, and technology through engaging demonstrations and hands-on challenges.

The Science of Sport activities are structured into four core segments:

Fun and Fair Play : Explores the physics of movement, rules, and ethics in sports.

: Explores the physics of movement, rules, and ethics in sports. Physics and Materials of Sport : Investigates the properties of sports equipment, from the design of a soccer ball to the bounce of different balls.

: Investigates the properties of sports equipment, from the design of a soccer ball to the bounce of different balls. Human Health : Demonstrates the value of exercise on physical and mental health by exploring how muscles, lungs, and the heart function.

: Demonstrates the value of exercise on physical and mental health by exploring how muscles, lungs, and the heart function. Technology: Showcases how scientific advancements and engineering have evolved sports over time, including the use of prosthetic running blades and clap skates.

The program also highlights Indigenous, national, and adaptive sports, as well as career paths in sports beyond being an athlete.

Science World's On the Road program has been bringing live, high-energy science demonstrations to schools across British Columbia since 1988. This free, curriculum-linked program has reached over 1.3 million people, including more than one million students in grades K-12, through over 1,000 community visits.

QUOTES

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

"My family grew up with sport being an important part of our lives, and I believe it has the power to change lives. Sport improves the health, confidence, and social skills in youth, and it’s important that youth throughout B.C. have equal opportunities to learn about the positive benefits of sport. With the FIFA World Cup 26™ coming to Vancouver next June, On the Road: The Science of Sport presents a unique opportunity to encourage young people to think about sporting events in a broader way and inspire them to consider the many diverse career opportunities in the sports industry."

Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care

“When kids are inspired by their learning, the whole classroom benefits. The On the Road program has been bringing science to life for thousands of students all over B.C. — from big cities to small towns and remote communities, while building strong and meaningful partnerships with B.C. schools. Programs like this one take hard work and an incredible team. Thanks to Science World for inspiring the next generation of scientists and problem solvers. I'm excited for what's to come, both in the classrooms and on the playing field.”

Tracy Redies, President and CEO, Science World

"We are so thankful for this investment from the Province of British Columbia, which supports new programming for Science World's On the Road program. We have a long history of bringing science to communities across the province, and this support allows us to continue our legacy by celebrating sport and delivering on our mission of 'Science for All.'"

Stefano Giulianetti, Manager of Outreach Programs at Science World

“It’s exciting to be able to explore new concepts and ideas for our already beloved On the Road programming. Through this support from the Province of B.C., we’ll be able to reach more families in rural and remote communities, bringing the excitement and wonder of a Science World experience while augmenting the passion for sport to those who may not be able to visit the iconic dome in Vancouver.”

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World's mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

