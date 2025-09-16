aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) Faces Investor Scrutiny After EFZO-FIT™ Study Failure Drives Shares 80% Lower -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 15, 2025, investors in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR) saw the price of their shares crater over 80% after the company reported that its late-stage study of efzofitimod for treating pulmonary sarcoidosis, a significant type of interstitial lung disease (“ILD”), did not meet its main goal.

The development and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether aTyr may have misled investors about the Phase 2 data and its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ trial design.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of aTyr’s disclosures about the quality of its Phase 2 efzofitimod data and its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ trial design.

aTyr assured investors that “the data that we […] produced in Phase 2 was some of the best data that the experts have ever seen[,]” and, as to ILD, “[e]fzofitimod can own that market” (which the company has repeatedly quantified as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity).

Investors’ expectations were dashed on September 15, 2025, when aTyr convened its EFZO-FIT™ topline results call. The company announced that topline results failed to meet their primary endpoint of steroid reduction after a year of forced tapering and said that “we did not achieve statistical significance as the placebo tapering outperformed even our most aggressive modeling.”

The market’s response was brutal, sending the price of aTyr shares down over 80% that day amid a flood of analyst downgrades.

“We’re investigating whether aTyr may have misled investors about its data and trial design while emphasizing a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

