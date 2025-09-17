FLYWIRE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Flywire Corporation - FLYW

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 23, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FLYW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Flywire and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-flyw/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 23, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Flywire and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2025, the Company announced its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, disclosing a loss per share of $0.12 for Q4 2024, missing consensus estimates by $0.12, and revenue of $117.6 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.25 million, which it attributed to “a complex macro environment with significant headwinds,” and that the Company would “undertake an operational and business portfolio review” and certain “efficiency measures” including “a restructuring, which impacts approximately 10% of our workforce.”

On this news, the price of Flywire’s shares fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.

The case is Hickman v. Flywire Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-04110.

