New Life Expands Prestige Recovery Services To The Middle East

MARBELLA, Spain, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Life announces expansion of its luxury wellness and recovery services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi through a strategic partnership with Aims Healthcare.

New Life Expands Into the Middle East

New Life, a Marbella-based leader in executive recovery and holistic wellness, has announced the expansion of its flagship Prestige programme into the Middle East. In partnership with Aims Healthcare, the company will now offer tailored recovery and wellness services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, expanding its international footprint.





The launch reflects New Life’s mission to redefine recovery by combining medical expertise with lifestyle medicine. With existing operations in Marbella, Bali, Cape Town, Florianopolis, and Reykjavik, the addition of Dubai and Abu Dhabi marks a key milestone in the company’s growth.

David Carter, CEO of New Life, stated: “The Middle East has rapidly developed into a hub for international healthcare excellence. By establishing services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Aims Healthcare, we are offering clients in the region access to the same high standard of care that defines our Prestige programme.”

Prestige Programme Available In Dubai And Abu Dhabi

Prestige is New Life’s flagship model of care, designed for executives, high-achieving individuals, and families requiring discretion and medical excellence. Unlike conventional rehabilitation, Prestige integrates evidence-based treatments with lifestyle medicine, focusing on sleep, nutrition, movement, and emotional health.

Through the partnership with Aims Healthcare near Kite Beach in Dubai, clients gain access to leading specialists while benefiting from the privacy and hospitality of the United Arab Emirates. The expansion ensures that individuals in the Middle East can access a comprehensive and personalised recovery pathway without leaving the region.

Combining Medical Excellence With Lifestyle Support

New Life’s approach differs from standard rehabilitation by operating as a medical tour operator. The company connects clients with accredited clinics and practitioners to create personalised treatment plans. The Prestige framework extends beyond symptom management, providing clients with long-term lifestyle support to sustain their recovery and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

David Carter added, “Recovery is not only about overcoming difficulties but also about regaining balance and purpose. By blending clinical science with lifestyle medicine, we give clients the tools to achieve sustainable wellness in a discreet and supportive environment.”

Building A Global Network Of Recovery Services

With services now active in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, New Life expands its network to six locations worldwide. Each destination is chosen for its medical partnerships and capacity to provide a secure and restorative environment for recovery.

This international reach reflects the increasing demand for recovery programmes that combine discretion, clinical excellence, and hospitality. Wellness tourism continues to grow, and the Middle East has emerged as a region offering strong infrastructure for high-quality healthcare and wellbeing services.

A Benchmark In Executive Recovery

New Life’s Prestige programme has set a benchmark by integrating world-class medical care with luxury hospitality. The new partnership with Aims Healthcare further strengthens its ability to deliver confidential and effective recovery for clients across different regions.

By expanding into the Middle East, New Life highlights its commitment to supporting individuals with global, personalised care while maintaining the discretion expected by executives and families seeking recovery services.

About New Life

New Life is a premier wellness and recovery brand dedicated to transforming lives through a holistic and highly personalised approach. Based in Marbella, Spain, the company operates as a specialist medical tour operator, connecting clients with world-class clinical partners and exclusive wellness services. Its flagship Prestige programme blends advanced medical expertise with lifestyle-focused care that addresses mind, body, and community.

With services now spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Asia, New Life continues to set new standards for executive recovery. More information is available at www.newlife.rehab .

Media Contact

David Carter

CEO, New Life

Email: david@newlife.rehab

Website

Disclaimer: This content is provided by New Life International. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dd7c7c2-5a4d-40bf-98a0-9f69af315405