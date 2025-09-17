H1 2025 Trading Update: EBITDA Up 15% YoY. Strong Results, Better Outlook

Prague, 17 September 2025

GEVORKYAN H1 2025 Highlights:

Revenues increased by 11% YoY to over EUR 42.1 million

EBITDA grew by 15% YoY, reaching EUR 13.8 million

EBITDA margin 1.2 p.p. up, representing 32.7%

FY2025 outlook: Estimated revenue growth of 11–18%, EBITDA growth of 15–23%

5-year outlook: Estimated revenue CAGR of 10–16%, EBITDA CAGR of 10–18%

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a world-renowned leading innovator in powder metallurgy, announces selected financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, updated FY 2025 and five-year outlook.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. reported H1 2025 revenues of EUR 42.2 million, an increase by 11% YoY, and EBITDA of EUR 13.8 million, a 15% YoY growth, reaching an EBITDA margin of 32.7% (+1.2 p.p. YoY).

The company further reported operating EBIT of EUR 4.6 million in H1 2025, an increase of 12.0% compared to the same period last year, and profit after tax (EAT) at nearly EUR 3.0 million, representing a 17.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Building on strong H1 results, confirmed orders, and expected tailwinds, in 2025, GEVORKYAN projects revenue growth of 11–18% and EBITDA up 15–23% at EBITDA margins around 36%. In the five-year term, GEVORKYAN expects revenue CAGR of 10–16% and EBITDA CAGR of 10–18%, underpinned by a robust backlog and new contracts in aerospace & defense, and other strategic sectors.

Additional information

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a world-renowned leading innovator in powder metallurgy, that produces using sintering, metal powder injection moulding (MIM), hot isostatic pressing (HIP), and additive manufacturing (AM)





