BW Energy announces changes to the Executive Management team

BW Energy appoints Brice Morlot as Chief Operating Officer and Thomas Young as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Morlot joined BW Energy in 2024 as the Company’s CFO. He has extensive experience, combining financial expertise and a strong operational background in the E&P sector. Mr. Morlot succeeds Lin Espey, who stepped down as COO in July.

Mr. Young, previously the Chief Strategy Officer, has been part of the company since inception and overseen the development of BW Energy’s growth strategy. He has played a key role in the company’s financing activities, leveraging a wide range of strategy, economics and corporate finance competencies.

"The appointments reflect our strategy to promote from within and build on existing strengths. Brice and Thomas have contributed significantly to BW Energy’s development, and I am very confident they will continue to do so in their new roles as we execute our plan to increase production to ~90,000 barrels per day in 2028,” said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy. “I would also like to thank Lin Espey for his leadership and dedication. He has been instrumental in taking the company to where it is today, and I wish him the best in his future endeavours."

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 7% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.