XFunded Expands in Dubai, Strengthening Collaborations With Trading Influencers Across Europe





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2024 by 22-year-old Paris-born entrepreneur Raphaël Pena, proprietary trading firm XFunded has announced the expansion of its activities in Dubai and its growing collaborations with leading trading influencers across Europe and social media platforms.

XFunded provides traders with access to capital ranging from $10,000 to $300,000 through its evaluation model, while offering payout solutions that are processed within 48 hours. In its first year of operation, the company reports having distributed more than $1.2 million in trader payouts.

In 2024, XFunded’s customer support team was officially recognized for its responsiveness, setting a new benchmark in the prop firm sector. By 2025, the firm had been voted among the most trusted prop firms by trading influencers on Telegram and Instagram, confirming its position as a partner of choice for content creators who share their trading activity online.

“Our aim has always been to provide simple, transparent rules and timely payouts so that traders can focus on performance,” said Raphaël Pena, founder and CEO of XFunded. “Collaborating with trading educators and influencers allows us to better understand and support the communities they represent.”

Business Model and Rules

Once funded, traders can access accounts on MT5 or cTrader, with no spreads or trading commissions and support available 24/7.

According to the company, around 35% of its revenue is allocated to client payouts, a figure which has emerged as an industry average for balancing trader profitability with firm sustainability.

Collaborations and Success Stories

XFunded’s growth has been supported by collaborations with traders and influencers across Europe:

Matthieu Pothier (MattFX) — A French trader who previously documented his results with another prop firm, MattFX has since joined XFunded. Within three months, he reported over $38,000 in withdrawals and currently manages $500,000 in validated capital .

— A French trader who previously documented his results with another prop firm, MattFX has since joined XFunded. Within three months, he reported over and currently manages . Angelo (@anghietto) — A Spanish entrepreneur and trader who had already generated significant profits with personal capital before moving to prop firms. He became an official partner of XFunded in late 2024 and currently manages multiple funded accounts, generating consistent monthly results .

— A Spanish entrepreneur and trader who had already generated significant profits with personal capital before moving to prop firms. He became an official partner of XFunded in late 2024 and currently manages multiple funded accounts, generating . Andrea Giudice — An Italian entrepreneur, trader, and educator, recognized as one of the early adopters of prop firm models in Europe. Shortly after XFunded’s launch, he introduced the firm to his network, helping over 150 clients secure funded accounts. To date, his collaboration has led to over $450,000 in payouts for his students.



These partnerships highlight XFunded’s strategy of working with educators and community leaders to make funded trading accessible to a wider audience.

Looking Ahead

XFunded plans to continue expanding its partnerships with influencers and trading educators in 2025 while strengthening its technology offering and payout infrastructure.

