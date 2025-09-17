EHE Ventures deploys over £1.1m into seven UK AI startups in bold bet on real-world innovation

Manchester, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester-based investment firm EHE Ventures has made seven early-stage investments totalling over £1.1 million, backing AI-first startups solving real-world problems across health, finance, agriculture, publishing, and consumer tech.

The deals were made through the EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund, a newly launched (S)EIS fund aiming to invest up to £15 million in early-stage UK startups over the next three years. The fund combines capital with deep operational and technical support through EHE’s in-house Venture Studio.

With the UK 100% focused on AI innovation, backed by new government frameworks and surging private capital, the EHE Venture Studio is emerging as one of the UK’s most active backers of AI-driven startups.

EHE Ventures has recently welcomed the following companies into its portfolio:

SUBJCT – a MarTech startup using AI-powered content tagging to help publishers increase engagement and improve SEO through semantic linking.

– a MarTech startup using AI-powered content tagging to help publishers increase engagement and improve SEO through semantic linking. Scooch – a direct-to-consumer pet health platform combining AI, embedded insurance, and personalised care.

– a direct-to-consumer pet health platform combining AI, embedded insurance, and personalised care. Fotenix – a precision AgriTech company using digital twins and spectral imaging to detect crop disease weeks earlier than conventional methods.

– a precision AgriTech company using digital twins and spectral imaging to detect crop disease weeks earlier than conventional methods. Spotlight Pathology – a MedTech innovator applying computer vision to speed up blood cancer diagnosis.

– a MedTech innovator applying computer vision to speed up blood cancer diagnosis. Good With – a female-founded FinTech platform using AI and behavioural science to improve credit decision-making for underserved borrowers.

– a female-founded FinTech platform using AI and behavioural science to improve credit decision-making for underserved borrowers. Peppercorn AI – an InsurTech startup using LLM-powered virtual assistants to streamline onboarding, claims, and customer service for the insurance sector.

– an InsurTech startup using LLM-powered virtual assistants to streamline onboarding, claims, and customer service for the insurance sector. NeuWave Technologies - a UK ocean intelligence startup tackling one of the offshore industry’s costliest bottlenecks: inaccurate wave forecasts that stall projects and waste billions annually.

Neil Vose, CEO of EHE Venture Studio, said:

“AI is transforming how we work, diagnose, farm, borrow, and consume, and we’re not here for the hype. We’re here to back practical, scalable applications of AI that actually make life better.”

“What makes us different is that we don’t just invest. Our venture studio model means we’re in the trenches with founders, helping shape product, build tech, and get to market faster. It’s high-conviction, hands-on investing.”

Andy Grove, Chairman of EHE Group, added:

“From day one, we promised to back founders building practical, transformative AI. With over £1.1 million already deployed into seven high-potential startups, we’re making good on that promise. This early momentum shows that our model works and that our fund isn’t just active, it’s effective.”

The EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund targets pre-seed to Series A startups that are either AI-first or AI-enabled. It focuses on high-impact verticals such as healthcare, financial inclusion, digital infrastructure, and climate resilience – sectors where AI has the power to create measurable, real-world outcomes.

With strong early traction and more deals in the pipeline, the EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund expects to deploy up to £5 million by the end of 2025.

Vose added: “We believe the North of England can lead the way in responsible, applied AI – and these seven companies are just the beginning.”

About EHE Venture Studio

EHE Venture Studio is a Manchester-based venture studio backing early-stage AI-driven startups across the UK. Made up of EHE Ventures and Thestartupfactory.tech, EHE combines capital from its (S)EIS AI Growth Fund with hands-on operational and technical support to help founders validate ideas, build scalable products, and accelerate growth. For investors, it provides access to a curated pipeline of high-potential AI startups, backed by a team with deep entrepreneurial, technical, and investment expertise. To find out more, visit www.ehe.ai.

