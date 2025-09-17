RIBER receives an order in Asia for a research system

Bezons (France), 17 September 2025 – 8:00 am - RIBER, a global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces an order for a research system in Asia.

RIBER has received an order for a Compact 21 DZ research system from Academia Sinica, Research Center for Critical Issues based in Taiwan. This research center plans to deploy the new equipment in several research projects focusing on the study of III-V-based structures for quantum photonic applications.

The Compact 21 research system range from RIBER is the most versatile and comprehensive on the market, offering the highest standards for the growth of III-V, II-VI, nitride and oxide materials. Compact and flexible, this platform meets the needs of users looking to enhance their development capabilities in the design of new semiconductor devices for the microelectronics and optoelectronics industries, while optimizing structural load management.

The system is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

About Academia Sinica

Founded in 1928, Academia Sinica has earned a reputation for being Taiwan’s national academic institution. Our statutory mission is to pursue research excellence, nurture academic talent, and issue policy advisories. Academia Sinica currently has 24 institutes and 9 research centers located in three research sections: the Mathematics and Physical Sciences Division, Life Sciences Division, and Division of Humanities and Social Sciences. There are currently over 8,000 research fellows, research technicians, assistants, and administrative staff, making it a rare research institution internationally that achieves a balanced development in both natural sciences and humanities and social sciences.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36 | ccombe@actus.fr

Attachment