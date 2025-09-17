Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Shares Insights on Travel Demand as Saudi National Day 2025 Approaches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 95th National Day on September 23, the Kingdom is preparing for an extended holiday, offering citizens and residents the perfect opportunity to partake in the festivities. WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, is seeing a significant surge in travel bookings as National Day approaches.

Travel Trends Leading Up to Saudi National Day 2025

WINGIE has reported 11% increase in bookings during September, compared to the same period last year, underscoring the growing demand for both domestic and international travel. Although domestic bookings have seen a slight decline, international travel has surged, with bookings increasing by 30%. Additionally, mobile bookings have risen by 35%, with iOS leading the charge, while Android and desktop usage grew by 15-20%.

Domestic and International Travel Insights

Although domestic searches have experienced a slight decline, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam continue to top the list of most searched domestic routes, highlighting sustained interest in regional travel. For international travel, Saudi travelers are most interested in Cairo, Dubai, and Kuwait. The peak travel period is expected to occur between September 20-24, with September 20 being the busiest travel day. The season kicked off early on September 5, with the highest basket values recorded during this period.

Popular Destination Comparisons

Istanbul has seen a 25% increase in bookings, reflecting growing interest in international leisure travel. Meanwhile, Abha has experienced a 65% rise, establishing itself as a leading cultural destination for this National Day.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com