A Decade of Digital Innovation: Ready Media Group Unveils ‘100 Reasons’ Campaign

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Media Group (RMG), the powerhouse behind the Development Ready and Commercial Ready property portals, as well as in-house creative studio Rooftop, is marking a decade of digital innovation with the launch of its national campaign, ‘100 Reasons Why We Deliver More’.

Rolling out across both out-of-home and digital channels this week, the campaign is a cinematic tribute to RMG’s 10-year journey, told through the lens of founder and CEO Nick Materia and the passionate team behind one of Australia’s most trusted media groups for property professionals listing and searching commercial properties.

100 REASONS, ONE MESSAGE

The campaign showcases 100 reasons why RMG delivers more — reasons grounded in technology, data, and people. From lead verification and multi-channel exposure to real-time campaign tracking, each reason demonstrates how RMG sets the standard for property marketing for the digital age.

“Ten years ago, I started RMG because I was frustrated with the way commercial property was marketed. We’ve grown a lot since then, but our philosophy hasn’t changed. Every listing, every campaign, every client interaction is driven by the same principle: care more,” Materia says.

“After a decade, we still show up like it’s Day 1. We care more because we have to. In a crowded digital landscape, others compete for attention. We compete on care — and that’s why our platforms outperform.”

A FULLY INTEGRATED DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

Each of RMG’s core platforms and technology has been purpose-built for commercial property:

Development Ready — Australia’s only dedicated portal for development sites, trusted by the country’s top commercial agencies and developers.

— Australia’s only dedicated portal for development sites, trusted by the country’s top commercial agencies and developers. Commercial Ready — Property portal designed for income-producing assets, with granular search, exclusive data, and advanced targeting .

— Property portal designed for income-producing assets, with . Rooftop Studios — RMG’s in-house production studio, where digital-first content, campaign videos and creative assets are designed to cut through online.

— RMG’s in-house production studio, where are designed to cut through online. InstaDocs data rooms – Streamlining the due diligence process by providing secure and easy access to documentation for buyers and tracking capabilities for agents.

READY FOR MORE

The campaign tagline — ‘Ready for More’ — invites Australia’s commercial agents, developers, and investors to experience the power of digital-first campaigns and dedicated property portals that deliver measurable results.

“If you’re ready for more, connect with our team across Australia and see the reasons why,” Materia concludes.

For more information or to explore the 100 Reasons campaign, visit https://readymedia.com.au/100reasons/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f9010c-8ef5-4ec8-b853-eee1331c8020