AIQuant.fun Launches $AIQ Token to Power the Future of AI-Driven Crypto Trading

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIQuant.fun , a next-generation AI trading platform, has officially introduced its $AIQ token, marking a major milestone in reshaping how traders engage with the crypto market. By combining advanced automation, gamified experiences, and customizable AI agents, AIQuant.fun delivers a seamless, data-driven trading ecosystem that removes human emotion from decision-making and unlocks 24/7 precision trading at scale.

AIQuant.fun bridges innovation and automation, empowering users to design and deploy their own AI-powered trading agents (AI Quants). These autonomous agents operate continuously, executing trades based on real-time data and pre-configured strategies. Instead of subscription tiers, users can activate their AI Quants by paying a one-time hatching fee—initially in ETH and later in $AIQ—while enjoying full support for multichain networks and access to advanced tools that help traders of all levels scale their impact.

The $AIQ token unlocks access to premium features within the AIQuant.fun ecosystem, enabling holders to deploy paid AI Quants, customize advanced trading parameters, and participate in platform governance. Users can also acquire Quant Tokens—representing individual tokenized AI Quants—by depositing $AIQ into a bonding curve, similar to how users deposit SOL on Pump.fun to receive meme tokens. Additionally, holders can stake $AIQ to earn rewards, access exclusive upgrades, and influence the platform’s strategic roadmap through a unique dual-governance model that brings together long-term supporters and new community participants.

AIQuant.fun’s modular architecture gives traders full control over their strategy design, risk management, and performance optimization. Each paid quant comes with advanced features such as customizable evaluation criteria, adaptive stop loss/take profit settings, and slippage controls. A planned bonding curve feature—including Core Mode and native tokenization for free quants—is scheduled for release in late 2025, further expanding the platform’s ecosystem and gamified trading dynamics.

Compliance and accessibility are central to AIQuant.fun’s design. The platform delivers a frictionless onboarding experience through its intuitive dashboard, while ensuring secure execution of trades across supported blockchains. Traders can configure, launch, and monitor their AI Quants in just a few clicks, making algorithmic trading accessible to users at all experience levels.

The referral program further enhances the ecosystem by rewarding users who expand the AIQuant.fun network. By sharing the platform and onboarding new participants, users can earn commissions while contributing to the growth of a vibrant, community-driven AI trading economy.

The $AIQ token lies at the heart of this vision—aligning incentives between developers, traders, and community members. Token holders can stake $AIQ for access perks, governance rights, and rewards, while also fueling the platform’s continuous innovation and development initiatives. AIQuant.fun’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven crypto trading by delivering an end-to-end, user-friendly infrastructure that removes the complexity, emotion, and time constraints of traditional trading—empowering a new generation of traders to succeed in the Web3 economy.

AIQuant.fun is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that enables users to build, customize, and deploy autonomous trading agents on multiple blockchains. With advanced algorithms, flexible subscription tiers, full strategy customization, and a gamified rewards system, AIQuant.fun delivers an innovative and community-driven approach to automated trading. The $AIQ token powers platform access, staking, and governance—making AIQuant.fun the go-to infrastructure for the next era of AI-driven crypto markets.

