Firevault launches to help businesses and directors reduce the personal costs and professional implications of data breaches

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two entrepreneurs have launched Firevault – Disconnect to Protect™, a world-first solution that protects businesses, directors, and boards from the rising personal and financial impact of cybercrime.

Firevault was launched after seeing too many respected companies both locally and internationally suffer avoidable breaches, heavy fines, and reputational collapse.

“Too many good businesses are being dragged under by breaches they could have avoided,” said Mark Fermor, Co-Founder. “Firevault exists to give directors certainty. If it’s physically offline and disconnected, it can’t be scanned, stolen, or ransomed.”

The stakes are high. The average UK data breach costs £3.2 million, and directors face personal fines of up to £500,000 under ICO rules. In the US, breaches cost $10.2 million on average and CISOs have faced personal prosecution. In the Middle East, fines reach SAR 5 million in Saudi Arabia and AED 5 million in the UAE, with potential imprisonment for serious violations.

Firevault removes that exposure by taking crown-jewel data offline and out of reach.

The Costs and Implications Firevault is Designed to Defeat

United Kingdom

Average breach cost: £3.29 million (IBM, 2025).

ICO fines: up to £17.5m or 4% of global turnover, plus personal fines up to £500,000 for directors in some cases.

Implications: director disqualification, regulatory investigations, lawsuits, reputational collapse.



United States

Average breach cost: $10.22 million, the highest globally (IBM, 2025).

SEC rules: material breaches must be disclosed within four business days, with personal liability for CISOs and directors if disclosures are inadequate.

Cases: Uber’s CSO was convicted and fined; SolarWinds’ CISO was charged personally.

Implications: civil and criminal liability, fines, probation, and career-ending consequences.

Middle East (KSA, UAE, regional outlook)

Average breach cost: approx. SAR 27 million (IBM, 2025).

Saudi Arabia PDPL: fines up to SAR 5 million, with potential imprisonment for unlawful disclosure.

UAE PDPL: penalties up to AED 5 million; ADGM can impose fines up to USD 28 million.

Implications: licence suspension, criminal penalties, executive accountability, reputational collapse.

Bottom line: Firevault removes the exposure point altogether. By keeping crown-jewel data physically disconnected, offline, and identity-locked, it eliminates the financial losses, regulatory risks, and personal consequences that businesses and directors face.

Products

Vault: A secured offline digital vault for directors, shareholders, HNWIs, family offices, and professionals. Protects board papers, contracts, financial records, identity documents, investments, IP, and personal archives. Identity-locked to one verified owner, available in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models from £360/month, with Backup Vault and Vault Buddy for continuity.

Storage: A scalable secured offline data storage system for enterprises and industries. Keeps crown-jewel, commercial, critical, and customer data physically disconnected and unreachable. Acts as the “0” in the 3-2-1-0 model, delivering risk reduction and 30%+ OPEX savings versus connected systems.

Platform (FV-PaaS) : an offline-first platform with nine offline modules, designed to help organisations take control of their data and protect critical assets. Supports secure, multi-site, sovereign-grade deployments for governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure, ensuring sensitive information remains disconnected and beyond attacker reach.



Why It Matters

For businesses it cuts risk and strengthens resilience.

For directors we reduce personal liability and reputational exposure.

For investors it shows cyber risk is being managed by design, not chance.



Upcoming Events

Connected Britain 2025 (London, September) – Live demos.

International Cyber Expo 2025 (London, September) – Global showcase.

Media Contact

Mark Fermor – Co-Founder & Director

Email: mark@fire-vault.com | Tel: +44 (0)7951 091 063

David Bailey – Co-Founder & Director

Email: david@fire-vault.com | Tel: +44 (0)7831 225447

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad3d8321-7c1b-4e2d-8c1b-21cddea3bac0