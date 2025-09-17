GXO and Greene King Partnership Turbocharges Operational Sustainability

GXO’s reverse logistics solutions have saved 160,000 journeys annually

GXO and Greene King recycled or repurposed 16,000+ tonnes of waste in 2024

LONDON, U.K., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, today announced a series of sustainability achievements resulting from their long-standing partnership, which began in 2012, across a range of areas, notably fleet decarbonisation, waste reduction, recycling and community impact.

“When a customer and logistics provider operate as true partners with a shared commitment to sustainability, great results follow,” said Chris Hyde, Managing Director – Food and Drink, GXO UK and Ireland. “GXO’s commitment to environmental sustainability combined with Greene King’s ‘Greene King for Good’ programme have enabled us to deliver tangible benefits, particularly in decarbonisation and waste reduction. We are delighted with these results and look forward to advancing our progress to carbon reduction and waste diversion targets.”

Vance Fairman-Smith, Group Supply Chain Director, Greene King, said: “Our ongoing partnership with GXO is enabling us to drive forward best practices and innovation and adopt a range of environmentally responsible operational measures. By leveraging innovation, technology and best practice to reduce inefficiency and waste within the supply chain, the partnership has enabled us to make progress towards our sustainability targets and create more sustainable supply chain. This is good for our teams, communities, and customers.”

Decarbonising the Supply Chain

Since 2019, GXO and Greene King have reduced carbon intensity (gCO2e/km), thanks to a combination of technology and behavioural change. Key initiatives include:

A structured driver performance management system, which improved fuel efficiency (MPG) by over 10% in 2024 alone.

Investment in Eco Drive hydro-electric refrigeration technology, reducing fuel use by 2–4% since 2022.

Over the last 3 years, the companies have installed strip and air curtains in refrigerated trailers, cutting energy consumption by up to 50% during deliveries.

The companies have also trialled biodiesel, HVO, and electric vehicles – including using waste oil from pubs to power vehicles – which can potentially reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to diesel.

A Circular Approach to Waste and Recycling

By utilizing GXO’s reverse logistics capabilities and improving material quality, the partnership reduced weekly waste collections, eliminating over 160,000 journeys annually.

In 2024, GXO and Greene King recycled:

Over 2.7 million litres of used cooking oil

More than 4,000 tonnes of cardboard

250+ tonnes of metal

55+ tonnes of plastic

9,000+ tonnes of food waste sent to anaerobic digestion

In 2024, Greene King also expanded its recycling efforts to include ink cartridges, batteries, correx boards, and crushed glass in London.

Supporting Communities Through Food and Charity

Beyond recycling, the partnership also prioritised food redistribution. Over 90% of excess food at depots was donated to charities such as The Bread and Butter Thing and The Felix Project, resulting in an estimated 240,000 meals donated in 2024.

The annual Tub2Pub campaign further demonstrated community impact by encouraging the public to recycle confectionery tubs at Greene King pubs. The initiative collected over 240,000 tubs and raised more than £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The recycled plastic was repurposed into furniture, creating a circular economy model that benefits both people and the planet.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greene King

Greene King is the country’s leading pub company and brewer with c.2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

At Greene King we are passionate about delivering our purpose to ‘pour happiness into lives’. That’s for our customers, our team, our pub partners, our suppliers and the communities in which we live, operate and serve. Founded in 1799 with offices in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk and Burton on Trent in Staffordshire we employ around 40,000 people across the group with three divisions: Greene King pubs, Destination Brands & Ventures, and Brewing & Brands.

Greene King pubs: Greene King pubs is our mainstream pub brand located where people and communities come together; pubs enjoyed in cities, towns and villages throughout the country with clear ambition to be “The Nation’s Most Loved Pub Brand”. Pub Partners runs our tenanted and leased pubs business and Hive and Nest franchise pubs.

Destination Brands & Ventures: Destination Brands is a portfolio of distinct brands which includes Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer, Farmhouse Inns and Flaming Grill that bring friends and family together, delivering great service, quality and value for money for a range of eating out and drinking occasions. Venture includes Hickory’s, Premium (Crafted Pubs & Metropolitan Pub Company) and Hotels which operate autonomously of Greene King’s managed pub brands.

Brewing & Brands covers the brewing sides of the business. Quality ales are brewed at the Westgate brewery in Bury St Edmunds and the Belhaven Brewery in Dunbar. Our industry-leading portfolio includes Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, Ice Breaker and Belhaven Best and our premium beers, Level Head and Flint Eye, brewed for the modern-day drinker.

Greene King is embedding more sustainable ways of working across all aspects of the business through an environment and social strategy, supporting our communities and reducing environmental impact. We have a net zero target of 2040 and a near-term target to halve all greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Through our Greene King for Good programme, we are working collaboratively with suppliers and businesses, making operational improvements and offering customers sustainable choices

