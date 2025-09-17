Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Strategic Business Report 2025-2030: Expansion of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Projects Propels Market Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly transforming the construction industry by improving project management, enhancing worker safety, and increasing operational efficiency. IoT devices, such as sensors, wearables, and connected machinery, allow for real-time tracking of materials, equipment, and personnel, giving construction managers greater control over job site operations.

These connected devices provide data on equipment utilization, worker productivity, and environmental conditions, enabling better decision-making and more efficient project execution. IoT solutions also play a critical role in enhancing safety by providing real-time alerts on potential hazards, monitoring worker health, and enabling automated compliance checks with safety regulations. As construction projects become more complex, IoT is helping companies streamline operations and reduce costly delays.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the IoT in Construction Market?



The growth in the IoT in construction market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for operational efficiency, advancements in connected devices, and the rising focus on worker safety. As construction projects grow in scale and complexity, companies are adopting IoT solutions to manage resources more effectively, reduce waste, and improve productivity.

Technological innovations such as AI-driven analytics and drone-based monitoring are also driving adoption by enabling real-time data collection and analysis, improving project outcomes. Additionally, the growing emphasis on safety and compliance in the construction industry is pushing companies to invest in IoT devices that monitor environmental conditions, worker health, and equipment performance in real time.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the IoT in Construction Market?



Technological advancements in IoT sensors, drones, and AI-powered analytics are expanding the use cases for IoT in construction. Advanced sensors embedded in machinery and materials monitor usage, detect wear and tear, and optimize maintenance schedules, reducing downtime and extending equipment life.

Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and IoT sensors are used for site surveys, progress monitoring, and safety inspections, providing detailed data and reducing the need for manual checks. AI-driven analytics platforms can process the vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices to predict project risks, optimize workflows, and reduce operational inefficiencies. These technological advancements are making construction sites more connected, safe, and efficient.



How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of IoT in Construction?



Components include hardware such as sensors and wearable devices, software platforms for data management, and services such as integration and consulting. Applications include fleet management, worker safety, predictive maintenance, and asset tracking, with asset tracking being the largest segment as construction firms look to reduce equipment theft and misplacement.

End-users include commercial construction, residential construction, and infrastructure development, with infrastructure projects adopting IoT at a higher rate due to their scale and complexity. The market is expanding rapidly in regions such as North America and Europe, where smart city initiatives and infrastructure investments are driving demand for connected construction solutions.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Smart Construction and Digital Transformation Drives Growth in IoT Adoption

Technological Advancements in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Strengthen Market for IoT in Construction

Growing Demand for Real-Time Asset Monitoring and Site Management Spurs IoT Adoption

Expansion of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Projects Propels Market for IoT in Construction

Increasing Focus on Worker Safety and Site Surveillance Drives Demand for IoT Solutions

Rising Use of IoT in Predictive Maintenance for Construction Equipment Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Automated Construction Machinery Propel IoT Growth

Growing Focus on Reducing Project Delays and Improving Efficiency Drives IoT Adoption

Expansion of Prefabrication and Modular Construction Practices Spurs Demand for IoT Solutions

Rising Adoption of IoT-Enabled Drones and Robots for Construction Site Monitoring Fuels Growth

Increasing Investments in Smart Buildings and Connected Infrastructure Propel Market for IoT

Rising Demand for IoT in Construction Material Tracking and Inventory Management Drives Growth

