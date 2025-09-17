CMI Media Group Establishes Strategic Global Hub in Paris, Expanding Reach and Deepening Local Expertise in Key Markets

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, the industry’s leading media agency dedicated to healthcare, today announced a significant acceleration of its global expansion strategy with the opening of a new office in Paris, France, and the appointment of Aurélie Rizzo as Director, Global. This strategic move further solidifies CMI Media Group’s commitment to providing unparalleled global reach and localized expertise, driving superior business results for pharmaceutical and life sciences clients across Europe and beyond.

Since launching its first OUS office in London in 2023, CMI Media Group has swiftly expanded its international footprint, now servicing clients in over 100 countries. The new Paris office, coupled with Ms. Rizzo’s leadership, marks a pivotal step in enhancing the agency’s ability to operate on a truly global scale. This expansion into a vital new market establishes Paris as a key global hub, allowing CMI Media Group to provide "boots on the ground" expertise and cater to the unique cultural and behavioral drivers of healthcare engagement in France and other critical regions.

"The opening of our Paris office and the addition of Aurélie Rizzo to our team underscore our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our global clients with precision and local relevance," said Justin Freid, Chief Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group. "Clients across Europe and globally are increasingly combining programmatic with first-party data and require partners who can consult on the necessary technology and arising opportunities. France, in particular, represents a unique and highly regulated marketplace where understanding local culture and patient behavior goes far beyond language. Aurélie’s deep experience in the European market and her proven ability to build and optimize agency operations will be instrumental in delivering integrated, strategically sound media solutions that resonate locally while aligning with global brand goals."

Aurélie Rizzo brings over 13 years of extensive experience in client delivery, project management, and medical communications within the pharmaceutical sector. As Director, Global, she will be responsible for leading the development of CMI Media Group’s French-language media capabilities, identifying and fostering relationships with key local suppliers, and ensuring seamless integration of global and local media strategies. Her expertise will be crucial in navigating regional pharmaceutical advertising regulations and building a robust team to support current and new clients in the region and globally.

Further showcasing their expertise and dedication to global markets, CMI Media Group is hosting Agility Berlin: Transformative Thinking, Rx Precision in Healthcare Marketing, an event on 16 October at The Spielfeld in Berlin, Germany. The invitation-only event will explore how to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare climate and how we can prioritize patient-centric experiences that deliver impact, with learnings and comparisons across the globe.

"From our vantage point in London, we've seen firsthand the increasing demand for sophisticated, localized healthcare media strategies across various markets," said Matt Durham, VP, Global, CMI Media Group. "With this expansion, we can now deliver even more precise, culturally relevant campaigns, directly addressing the unique needs of our clients in France, across the continent, and as part of their broader global initiatives. Having a dedicated presence in Paris allows us to truly understand and cater to the distinct nuances of the French market, ensuring our strategies are not just translated, but truly localized for maximum impact."

CMI Media Group’s differentiating service offerings, now further strengthened by this expansion, include:

Centralized Global Hub Model: Reduces silos and improves information-sharing between brand teams in different locations by acting as a central hub for a brand’s media activity across markets, ensuring global alignment with local nuance.

Reduces silos and improves information-sharing between brand teams in different locations by acting as a central hub for a brand’s media activity across markets, ensuring global alignment with local nuance. Proprietary Global HCP Data: CMI Media Group’s exclusive Media Vitals Global research provides unparalleled insights into HCP media preferences across multiple international markets, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns at the local, specialty level.

CMI Media Group’s exclusive Media Vitals Global research provides unparalleled insights into HCP media preferences across multiple international markets, enabling hyper-targeted campaigns at the local, specialty level. Channel-Agnostic Precision Targeting: Leveraging an ever-growing list of endemic media partners and advanced AI capabilities, CMI Media Group delivers data-driven HCP engagement across all channels, from programmatic and social to out-of-home and medical conferences.

Leveraging an ever-growing list of endemic media partners and advanced AI capabilities, CMI Media Group delivers data-driven HCP engagement across all channels, from programmatic and social to out-of-home and medical conferences. Seamless Global-to-Local Execution: With a connected North American operating model and growing European teams, CMI Media Group ensures strategic alignment across regions, facilitating cross-market savings and cost efficiencies while executing localized campaigns that meet specific market needs.

This expansion reinforces CMI Media Group’s commitment to driving better business results with precision, offering clients the unique advantage of a truly global partner with deep local expertise and understanding of critical markets.

