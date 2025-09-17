Construction Lifts Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Automation, Smart City Development, and Demand for Safer, More Efficient Lifting Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lifts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Lifts was estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Construction lifts, essential machinery for vertical transportation of materials and personnel on construction sites, feature aerial platforms supported by extension frames, typically mounted on vehicles or directly on the ground. These lifts facilitate the movement of materials during various stages of a construction project and elevate workers to reach difficult areas for detailed finishing work. There are several types of construction lifts, each designed for specific tasks and offering unique advantages. Examples include articulating boom lifts, which have jointed arms that maneuver around obstacles; telescopic boom lifts, known for their long, extendable arms reaching high elevations; and towable boom lifts, designed for easy transportation between sites. Additionally, bucket trucks (cherry pickers) and rough terrain scissor lifts cater to specialized needs like utility work and rugged outdoor conditions. Vertical mast lifts, on the other hand, are ideal for tight spaces but have a lower maximum height.



The growth of the construction lifts market is primarily driven by the booming construction industry, especially in developing countries where infrastructure development is a priority. Rapid urbanization and the need for high-rise buildings in densely populated areas have significantly increased the demand for construction lifts. Renovation and reconstruction of existing structures also contribute to market growth, as these projects often require efficient transportation of materials to higher elevations.

Furthermore, the efficient and safe movement of construction materials such as cement, gravel, and bricks using construction lifts enhances productivity and reduces manual labor. This is particularly important in the construction of high-rise buildings where manually transporting materials is impractical and time-consuming. The integration of new technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), in construction equipment allows companies to monitor and optimize the operations of their construction lifts, further driving market growth.



The construction lifts market is significantly influenced by the increased adoption of automation and advanced technology to enhance the efficiency and safety of lifts. The rise of smart cities and the push for efficient urban environments have spurred the demand for modern construction lifts equipped with advanced control systems and real-time monitoring capabilities.

The shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices has also influenced the market, with manufacturers developing lifts that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. The continuous innovation in lift technology and the growing construction activities worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, present substantial opportunities for the construction lifts market. The development of lifts that can operate in diverse and challenging environments, coupled with the need for efficient material handling in high-rise construction, ensures the sustained growth and relevance of construction lifts in the industry.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alimak Group AB, BrandSafway, Electroelsa srl, Fraco Products Ltd., Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co.,Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Residential Construction End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Non-Residential Construction End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $468.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $474.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Study

Segments: End-Use (Residential Construction End-Use, Non-Residential Construction End-Use)

End-Use (Residential Construction End-Use, Non-Residential Construction End-Use) Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Construction Lifts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Urbanization Trends Accelerate Demand for Vertical Transportation Solutions

Automation and Digital Technologies Drive Adoption of Smart Construction Lifts

Increased Infrastructure Investments Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Lift Designs

Rising Labor Costs Spur Growth in Demand for Efficient Construction Lifts

Increased Focus on Worker Safety Propels Growth in Adoption of Advanced Lifts

Safety Regulations and Compliance Generates Demand for Modern Lift Equipment

Smart City Initiatives Drive Market Growth for Construction Lifts

Integration of IoT and Real-time Monitoring Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Construction Industry Modernization Strengthens Business Case for Innovative Lifts

Development of Compact Lifts for Tight Spaces Generates Demand in Urban Projects

Retrofitting and Renovation Projects Boost Lift Market Demand

Growing Popularity of Modular Construction Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Enhanced Operational Efficiency through Automation Drives Adoption of Construction Lifts

Urban Density and Limited Space Constraints Throw the Spotlight on Vertical Lifts

Advances in Materials and Design Propels Growth in Lightweight Construction Lifts

Technological Convergence in Construction Equipment Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Construction Lifts market report

Alimak Group AB

BrandSafway

Electroelsa srl

Fraco Products Ltd.

Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co.,Ltd.

GEDA - USA

Geda Gmbh

ICARE Lifts Systems

Kone Corporation

Maber Hoist s.r.l.

Pega Hoist Ltd.

SAEClimber S.L.

Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.

STROS - Sedlcanske strojirny AS

Ucel Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxgdp9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment