Construction Spending Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $5 Trillion by 2030 - Growth in Public-Private Partnerships Spurs Investment in Large-Scale Projects

The global market for Construction Spending was estimated at US$4.0 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.0 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030.





Construction spending refers to the total expenditure on construction projects over a specific period. It encompasses a broad range of activities, from residential and commercial building to infrastructure development such as roads, bridges, and utilities. This measure is an important economic indicator, reflecting both public and private sector investment in building and infrastructure works. The figures are closely monitored by economists, investors, and policymakers because they provide insights into the health of the construction industry, which is a significant component of gross domestic product (GDP) and directly correlates with the overall economic health of a country.



In recent years, the landscape of construction spending has been shaped by a variety of trends and shifts in both residential and commercial sectors. Residential construction has seen a notable upswing driven by low interest rates, increasing demand for housing, and an evolving preference for suburban and rural homes - a trend accelerated by the global shift towards remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the commercial front, there has been a significant transformation with increased investments in industrial facilities, especially those related to e-commerce and logistics. Conversely, the office and retail construction sectors have faced declines, as businesses reevaluate their space needs in response to increasing online shopping and ongoing adjustments to where and how people work.



The growth in the construction spending market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in building materials and construction methods. The adoption of green building practices, aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency, has spurred new projects that adhere to stricter environmental regulations. Furthermore, government fiscal policies, particularly public spending on infrastructure projects, significantly influence construction spending.

Economic recovery packages, often including substantial allocations for infrastructure, can lead to surges in sector activity. Consumer behavior, particularly the increased demand for customized and luxury residential properties, also plays a critical role in driving construction spending. These multifaceted growth drivers ensure that the construction industry remains robust and capable of adapting to evolving economic and environmental landscapes.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Buildings Construction segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Heavy & Civil Engineering segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Trillion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $1.0 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Study

Segments: Construction Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy & Civil Engineering, Land Planning & Development, Other Construction Types); Location (Urban Locations, Non-Urban Locations)

Construction Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy & Civil Engineering, Land Planning & Development, Other Construction Types); Location (Urban Locations, Non-Urban Locations) Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Residential Housing Drives Market Development

Increasing Focus on Infrastructure Modernization Expands Construction Opportunities

Stringent Building Regulations and Sustainability Standards Enhance Construction Practices

Growth in Public-Private Partnerships Spurs Investment in Large-Scale Projects

Expansion of Urban Populations and Smart City Initiatives Generates Construction Demand

Technological Innovations in Construction Methods Boost Efficiency and Reduce Costs

Enhanced Focus on Energy-Efficient and Green Buildings Propels Sector Growth

Rising Popularity of Modular and Prefabricated Construction Influences Market Dynamics

Shift Towards Renovation and Retrofitting of Existing Buildings

Growing Investments in Healthcare and Educational Infrastructure

Adoption of BIM and 3D Modeling in Construction Projects Boosts Precision

