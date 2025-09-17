Himax and Liqxtal to Unveil Breakthrough Adaptive Optics, Drone Vision Systems and Biometric Sensing Solution in Debut at Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax dedicated to developing various image and optical solutions with exceptional adaptive optics design and manufacturing expertise, today announced a joint debut showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation imaging integration solutions designed to address critical needs in aerospace and defense applications at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE), taking place September 18 – 20, 2025, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

Collectively, these innovations highlight Himax and Liqxtal’s broad and integrated technological strengths in advancing next-generation aerospace and defense applications. The exhibition will showcase:

Ultra-wide, panoramic virtual display powered by Liqxtal ® Pro-Eye : Recreate the immersive experience of a 260-inch screen, a virtual display delivering a theater-like field of view (FOV) ideal for confined spaces where large physical screens are not feasible, such as training, simulation, and entertainment applications.

: Recreate the immersive experience of a 260-inch screen, a virtual display delivering a theater-like field of view (FOV) ideal for confined spaces where large physical screens are not feasible, such as training, simulation, and entertainment applications. Advanced drone vision systems : Leverage Himax and Liqxtal’s expertise in optics for camera modules that not only capture steady aerial footage but also enhance detection and tracking performance under all weather conditions.

: Leverage Himax and Liqxtal’s expertise in optics for camera modules that not only capture steady aerial footage but also enhance detection and tracking performance under all weather conditions. AI-powered non-contact biometric solutions : Combine Himax’s WiseEye PalmVein Module, structured light 3D sensing, and thermal imaging technologies to deliver secure, hygienic, and highly accurate biometric sensing for defense and aerospace applications.

: Combine Himax’s WiseEye PalmVein Module, structured light 3D sensing, and thermal imaging technologies to deliver secure, hygienic, and highly accurate biometric sensing for defense and aerospace applications. Liqxtal ® Dim: Integrate Liqxtal’s proprietary pixelated liquid crystal light valve with WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing to intelligently adjust light transmittance based on ambient conditions, improving visual comfort and safety.

Integrate Liqxtal’s proprietary pixelated liquid crystal light valve with WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing to intelligently adjust light transmittance based on ambient conditions, improving visual comfort and safety. Customized optical endoscope solutions: Purpose-designed for aerospace inspection and advanced medical applications.



“Our debut at TADTE marks an important milestone for Himax and Liqxtal as we extend our adaptive optics and AI sensing expertise into the aerospace and defense sector,” said Jordan Wu, President and CEO of Himax. “From immersive virtual displays to drone vision systems and advanced biometric solutions, we look forward to showcasing technologies that redefine performance, safety, and intelligence for next-generation applications.”

Himax and Liqxtal warmly invite media and industry partners to visit Booth K1205 at Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition, taking place September 18 – 20, to experience a range of cutting-edge innovations in optics and AI sensing firsthand.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities for imaging and optical solutions since the Company’s inception. We focus on imaging system, camera module, display driving solution and optical system integration. We are capable from technology development to volume production bring-up and Liqxtal have multiple mass production records on AR/VR and Medical field.

As a subsidiary of Himax, Liqxtal leverages its strength on display and IC design know-how to build customized imaging processing and display driving system including imaging platform based on FPGA architecture, local dimming technology and optical imaging module such as EO/IR, multispectral imaging and medical endoscope. Liqxtal is dedicated to being a trustworthy partner in optic and imaging related field, providing practical and impressive solutions for wearable technology, digital health and smart manufacturing to the world.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

