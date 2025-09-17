Seraphic Browser-Native Protection Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace





Seraphic today announced at Fal.Con 2025 that its Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) solution is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace , a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike-compatible security products. This availability enables customers to discover, buy, and implement Seraphic’s browser-native protection directly within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform .

With this release, Seraphic delivers a CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM integration that correlates Seraphic’s browser-layer telemetry with CrowdStrike threat intelligence and analytics. Adversaries are moving at the speed of AI, scaling attacks faster than defenders can respond. Legacy SIEMs, built for a different era, are too slow, noisy, and costly to stop today’s threats. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers real-time speed, efficiency, and outcomes legacy platforms can’t match – now extended to the browser layer. Joint customers gain unified visibility into browser activity, risky extensions, and user behaviors, empowering faster detection, investigation, and response to advanced threats.

“As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services, SaaS applications and AI-powered applications, the browser has become both the primary workspace for productivity and a critical target for cyberattacks,” said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, VP, Global Partnerships and Alliances at Seraphic. “Traditional security solutions often overlook this layer, leaving gaps that can be exploited through zero-days, phishing, and data loss. By integrating with the Falcon platform and becoming available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, joint customers can easily transform any browser into a secure enterprise browser.” Jeff Farinich, CISO at New American Funding added: “Integrating Seraphic with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform has given our security team continuous visibility and control at the browser layer, without impacting user productivity.” “Browsers have become one of the most targeted and overlooked attack surfaces in the enterprise,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “By bringing Seraphic into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, we’re closing that gap with real-time visibility and intelligence. Together, we’re giving customers faster detection, better outcomes, and the ability to stop threats at the browser layer that legacy SIEMs would miss.”

The Seraphic integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace. Learn more at https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/seraphic-security/ and start your free Browser Assessment with one click.

Visit Seraphic at Fal.Con Booth #1923 to see live demos, meet our experts, and learn how to protect your workforce.

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing Enterprise Browser Security market, powered by innovative technology that transforms any browser into a secure workspace with robust protection and detection capabilities. Seamlessly deployed, Seraphic enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications for employees and third parties on both managed and personal devices. Invisible to the end user, it supports all browsers and SaaS desktop applications such as Teams, Slack, Discord, WhatsApp and many more. Recognized with the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award, backed by investors including CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Planven, Cota Capital, Storm Ventures, Eastlink, and Secure Octane, and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today’s modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information, visit www.seraphicsecurity.com .

