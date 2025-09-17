Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030: U.S., China, and India, are Implementing Ambitious Infrastructure Programs to Support Economic Growth

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction was estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The construction of highways, streets, and bridges is crucial for economic development, urban expansion, and improved transportation connectivity. With increasing traffic volumes, aging infrastructure, and the need for efficient road networks, governments and private sector players are accelerating investments in large-scale construction projects. The push for smart cities, coupled with technological advancements in construction materials and methods, is reshaping the industry.

What's Driving the Growth of the Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction Market?



The growth in the highway, street, and bridge construction market is fueled by increasing government infrastructure spending, public-private partnerships, and rising urbanization. Major economies, including the U.S., China, and India, are implementing ambitious infrastructure programs to enhance road connectivity, reduce congestion, and support economic growth.

Smart road technologies, such as embedded sensors for traffic monitoring and automated toll collection, are becoming integral to modern highway projects. Additionally, the shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles is driving demand for adaptive road infrastructure, including smart intersections, dynamic lane systems, and connected bridges with integrated vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce and logistics networks is also creating pressure to build high-capacity roadways and bridges that can support increased freight transportation. With global efforts to transition to net-zero carbon emissions, sustainable construction practices, including green pavements, solar-powered roadways, and carbon-neutral bridges, are gaining traction. The combination of technological advancements, environmental policies, and growing mobility needs is expected to drive sustained growth in the highway, street, and bridge construction market, making it a key pillar of future urban and intercity development.

How Are Digitalization & Automation Transforming Construction Processes?



The adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM), AI-driven project management, and automated construction equipment is streamlining construction workflows and enhancing efficiency. Prefabrication and modular bridge construction techniques are reducing project timelines while improving structural integrity. Additionally, drone-based surveying, 3D printing, and robotic bridge inspection tools are enabling faster and more cost-effective infrastructure development.



What Role Do Sustainability & Climate Resilience Play in Market Growth?



Governments are prioritizing green infrastructure initiatives, incorporating recycled materials, energy-efficient lighting, and low-carbon concrete in highway and bridge projects. Climate resilience is also a major focus, with new construction techniques being developed to withstand extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and seismic activities.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Balfour Beatty plc, China Communications Construction Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Highway Type segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Street Type segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $627.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $656.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Type (Highway Type, Street Type, Bridge Type); Construction Type (New Construction Type, Reconstruction Type, Repair Construction Type)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Massive Government Infrastructure Bills Spur Highway and Bridge Construction Activity

Aging Civil Infrastructure Creates Backlog of Critical Construction and Rehabilitation Projects

Increasing Urbanization and Suburban Sprawl Expand Need for Street and Connector Roads

Shift to Multimodal Transit Corridors Drives Integrated Construction Planning

Public Works Modernization Priorities Propel Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials

Rise in Natural Disaster Resilience Projects Bodes Well for Structural Reinforcements

Innovation in Precast and Modular Construction Methods Accelerates Project Timelines

Advanced Construction Equipment and Automation Streamline Highway Project Execution

Growing Reliance on BIM and Digital Engineering Enhances Project Transparency and Control

Regulatory Push for Low-Carbon Construction Encourages Use of Alternative Binders

Design-Build and EPC Contracting Models Shorten Development Cycles

Development of Freight Corridors and Logistics Hubs Drives Bridge Upgrades and Widening

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 36 companies featured in this Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction market report

Balfour Beatty plc

China Communications Construction Group Ltd.

China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd.

China Railway Group Ltd.

China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

DL E&C Co. Ltd.

Ferrovial S.E.

Grupo ACS/Hochtief

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

Kokosing Construction Company

OHLA

Onur Taahhut Tasimacilik Insaat Tic. Ve Sanayi AS

PNC Infratech Limited

Power Construction Corp. of China

Shandong Hi-Speed Group Corporation

Skanska AB

Stanley Road Construction

T.Y. Lin International

WeBuild S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc83qd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment