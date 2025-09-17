MyCardiologist Launches Immediate Care Clinic, Offering Same-Day Access to Expert Cardiac Care

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCardiologist, one of South Florida’s leading cardiology groups, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Immediate Care clinic, MyCardiologistNow. This is a new walk-in cardiology model designed to provide same-day, specialized heart care for patients experiencing new or worsening cardiovascular symptoms.

Conveniently located in Kendall, MyCardiologistNow bridges the gap between long wait times for routine appointments and the impersonal nature of general urgent care clinics. This is a specialized clinic offering quick access to expert cardiac care for symptoms that are concerning but not life-threatening such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, rapid heart palpitations, elevated blood pressure, or dizziness or fainting, who require immediate testing or evaluation by a heart specialist.

A New Era of Accessible Cardiac Care

At MyCardiologistNow, patients can walk in without an appointment and receive prompt, expert cardiac evaluations with on-site diagnostic testing such as:

Electrocardiograms (EKGs)

Echocardiograms

Stress Testing

Comprehensive Blood Work

CT Scan Services

Athletic Heart Screenings

The clinic is staffed by board-certified cardiologists and experienced technicians who are equipped to provide personalized assessments, identify potential concerns early, and offer guidance for next steps, all without the need to wait weeks for an appointment.

“Because Your Heart Can’t Wait”

“We created MyCardiologistNow because patients needed a better solution for accessing specialized cardiac care, from immediate symptoms to preventative screenings.,” Dr. Aldrich, M.D., F.A.C.C., at MyCardiologist. “Too often, people ignore important heart symptoms because they can’t get in to see a cardiologist quickly. This new clinic changes that by offering immediate access to high-quality, personalized cardiac care.”

With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and bilingual service, MyCardiologistNow offers a welcoming, professional alternative for those seeking fast answers and expert care from a trusted cardiology team. Give us a call today if you have any questions 645-225-2727(ASAP).

Disclaimer:

MyCardiologistNow is designed for non-life-threatening cardiac symptoms. If you are experiencing severe chest pain, shortness of breath, or believe you may be having a heart attack or other medical emergency, please call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

About MyCardiologistNow:

MyCardiologistNow is a walk-in clinic designed for people experiencing urgent, but non-life-threatening, cardiac symptoms. This location offers same-day access to expert cardiovascular care, eliminating long wait times for appointments while ensuring faster testing and peace of mind. To learn more, visit www.mycardiologistnow.com.

About MyCardiologist:

MyCardiologist is a leading provider of cardiovascular care in South Florida, committed to excellence, wellness, and prevention. With a focus on delivering comprehensive cardiac services, the practice offers innovative diagnostic testing, treatments, and personalized patient care. MyCardiologist’s team of highly trained physicians is dedicated to improving heart health through cutting-edge technology and compassionate care. To learn more, visit www.mycardiologist.com.