Digital Personal Workstation Market Size to be Valued at USD 62.47 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Data-Intensive Workflows and Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Personal Workstation Market size was valued at USD 31.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 62.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% over 2025-2032.

Businesses are investing in high-performance, secure workstation configurations for distributed teams as a result of the expanding remote work culture. Professionals doing heavy work from home need digital personal workstations as hybrid models become more common. These systems offer dependability, remote manageability, and enterprise-level security. Developers, designers, and architects need reliable, fast performance, which only specialized workstations can provide.





Key Players:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Apple Inc.

Acer Inc.

ASUS Computer International

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

MSI (Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.)

Panasonic Corporation

Digital Personal Workstation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 31.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 62.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.20% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By End-User (Individual Professionals, Enterprises, Educational Institutions, Others)

• By Application (Media and Entertainment, Engineering and Design, Healthcare, Education, Others)

• By Operating System (Windows, macOS, Linux, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Engineering and Design Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Engineering and Design led the Digital Personal Workstation Market in 2024 by holding a 35% revenue share owing to their strong need for heavy processing, complex rendering, and simulation. Healthcare is expected to advance at a CAGR of 11.35% over 2025-2032, fueled by the increased adoption of digital imaging, artificial intelligence diagnostics, and telehealth platforms.

By Operating System, the Windows Segment Held 61% of Digital Personal Workstation Market Share

The market was led by the Windows segment, which held a market share of 61% owing to its extensive enterprise use and large engineering, design, and business packages globally. Linux is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.18% during 2025-2032 based on increasing demand for open-source, customizable, and secure operating platforms.

By End-User, the Market was Led by the Enterprises Segment in 2024

Enterprises accounted for 49% of the Digital Personal Workstation Market share in 2024 owing to their extensive IT infrastructure, escalating remote work needs, and demand for productivity tools among departments. Education Institutions are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.42% over 2025-2032 as universities and training institutions invest in high-performance labs for engineering, AI, design, and scientific education.

By Component, Hardware Dominated the Digital Personal Workstation Market in 2024

Hardware dominated the Digital Personal Workstation Market in 2024 holding a 59% revenue share due to stable demand for computing-intensive components including CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and storage.

Software is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.68% over 2025-2032 as a result of the surging demand for application-specific performance optimization, system security solutions, and remote management platforms.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Propel with the Fastest CAGR During 2025-2032

North America dominated the Digital Personal Workstation Market in 2024 with a 39% revenue share, driven by strong demand from established sectors such as media, engineering, and healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, digital transformation, and growing investment in high-tech sectors.

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , HP launched AI-focused workstations integrating NVIDIA GPU acceleration and software aimed at data science & generative AI workloads.

, HP launched AI-focused workstations integrating NVIDIA GPU acceleration and software aimed at data science & generative AI workloads. In 2024, Dell introduced the Copilot+ AI PC lineup featuring Snapdragon X Elite/X Plus processors with on device AI.

