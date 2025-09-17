Construction and Demolition Waste Management Industry Report 2024-2030: Efficient Waste Management Has Become a Top Priority for Governments, Environmental Agencies and Construction Firms

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction & Demolition Waste Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction & Demolition Waste Management was estimated at US$215.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$274.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructure development has led to an unprecedented rise in construction and demolition (C&D) waste, making waste management a critical environmental and economic issue. With millions of tons of waste generated annually from construction projects, demolitions, and renovations, efficient waste management has become a top priority for governments, construction firms, and environmental agencies worldwide.

The environmental impact of unmanaged C&D waste is significant, contributing to land degradation, pollution, and excessive landfill accumulation. In response, stringent regulations and sustainability initiatives are driving the demand for advanced waste management solutions. Policies promoting circular economy principles are encouraging the recycling and reuse of materials such as concrete, metals, wood, and asphalt. As industries shift toward sustainable construction practices, the adoption of waste management strategies is expected to accelerate, reshaping how C&D waste is handled across the globe.

What Are the Key Drivers Behind the Market's Expansion?



The growth in the construction & demolition waste management market is driven by several factors, including increasing environmental regulations, advancements in recycling technologies, and the rising adoption of sustainable construction practices. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter waste management policies, mandating recycling, and enforcing landfill reduction targets, encouraging construction companies to adopt efficient waste disposal and recovery solutions. The growing awareness of climate change and resource depletion is also propelling market demand, as industries seek to minimize construction waste through material recovery and reuse.

Additionally, the integration of digital solutions, such as AI-driven waste sorting and blockchain-based material tracking, is improving transparency and efficiency in waste management processes. The rising trend of green buildings and circular economy initiatives is further fueling demand for sustainable waste management solutions. As construction activity continues to expand globally, the need for effective C&D waste management strategies will remain a top priority, driving significant market growth in the years ahead.



How Are Recycling Technologies Transforming C&D Waste Management?



Innovations in recycling technologies are playing a crucial role in modernizing the construction and demolition waste management sector. Advanced sorting systems, automated material recovery facilities, and mobile recycling plants are improving the efficiency of waste segregation and processing, enabling higher recovery rates of valuable materials. These technologies reduce reliance on raw materials, lower carbon emissions, and minimize the environmental footprint of construction activities. Crushing and screening equipment for concrete recycling has gained significant traction, allowing demolished concrete to be repurposed for new construction projects.

Similarly, advancements in wood and metal recycling are contributing to the increased adoption of sustainable building materials. The integration of AI-driven waste sorting systems and robotic recycling technologies is further optimizing resource recovery, making C&D waste management more efficient and economically viable. As the industry continues to embrace technological advancements, the market for construction and demolition waste management is poised for substantial growth.



Which Sectors and Regions Are Driving the Demand for C&D Waste Management?



The demand for effective C&D waste management is rising across multiple sectors, including commercial and residential construction, infrastructure development, and industrial projects. The real estate and urban infrastructure sectors are particularly significant contributors to C&D waste, requiring large-scale waste management strategies to minimize environmental impact. Governments and private developers are increasingly implementing waste management policies to align with global sustainability goals and green building certifications.

Geographically, North America and Europe have emerged as leaders in the adoption of construction and demolition waste management solutions, driven by strict environmental regulations and well-established recycling infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Southeast Asia, is witnessing rapid growth in C&D waste management due to booming construction activity and government-led waste reduction initiatives. Developing economies in Latin America and the Middle East are also beginning to recognize the importance of sustainable construction practices, further expanding market opportunities in these regions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Athens Services, Brandenburg Industrial Service Co., Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Curbside and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hazardous Waste segment, which is expected to reach US$157.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Non-Hazardous Waste segment is also set to grow at 3.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $58.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $56.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Waste Type (Hazardous Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste); Material Type (Soil, Sand, and Gravel, Concrete, Bricks and Masonry, Wood, Metal, Other Type); Source Type (Industrial Source, Residential Source, Commercial Source)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 389 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $215.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $274.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Construction & Demolition Waste Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Environmental Regulations Throw the Spotlight on Construction and Demolition Waste Recovery

Surge in Infrastructure Projects Globally Spurs Demand for Sustainable Waste Management Solutions

Circular Economy Mandates Strengthen the Business Case for Recycling and Reuse of C&D Materials

Urban Redevelopment and Demolition Trends Expand the Supply Base for Recyclable Construction Debris

Innovation in On-Site Sorting, Crushing, and Screening Technologies Propels Efficiency Gains in Waste Recovery

Landfill Bans and Rising Tipping Fees Create Strong Economic Incentives for Material Diversion

Increased Adoption of Green Building Certifications Fuels Use of Recycled Aggregates and Secondary Materials

Public-Private Partnerships Support Investment in Regional C&D Waste Processing Infrastructure

Contractor Awareness and Compliance Programs Drive Source Segregation and Recycling Adoption

Technological Integration in Waste Tracking Systems Enhances Transparency and Regulatory Alignment

Growth in Modular and Prefabricated Construction Alters C&D Waste Profiles and Management Needs

Digital Platforms and AI-Powered Solutions Enable Optimization of Waste Collection and Routing

Construction Material Shortages Spur Interest in Circular Resource Loops for Aggregates and Fill

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 44 companies featured in this Construction & Demolition Waste Management market report

Athens Services

Brandenburg Industrial Service Co.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Curbside

D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc.

Daiseki Co., Ltd.

FCC Environment Limited

Ferma Corporation

GFL Environmental Inc.

Gypsum Recycling International A/S

Independence Excavating, Inc.

Kiverco

Paprec Group

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Renewi plc

Republic Services, Inc.

Saahas Zero Waste

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Waste Management, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yyo2w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment