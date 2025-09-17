Cooking Robot Market Size to Hit USD 9.29 Billion by 2032, at 13.94% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooking Robot Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Cooking Robot Market (調理ロボット市場) size was worth USD 3.28 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.94% over 2025-2032.”

Growing Automation in the Commercial Foodservice Industry to Reduce Labor Dependency and Enhance Efficiency

Cooking robots are being used more and more in the commercial foodservice sector, which includes cloud kitchens, hotels, and restaurants. Two major factors facilitating growth are the lack of skilled workers and rising labor prices. Offering consistent quality, quicker service, and round-the-clock operations with no human involvement is extremely advantageous for restaurants and cloud kitchens. Furthermore, it is more feasible from a health and safety standpoint because it requires less human intervention, which lowers the possibility of mistakes as well as maintenance and hygiene issues. The U.S. market is major beneficiary of the rising application in smart home concepts in urban homes, rising cost of labor in food and hospitality industries.

Cooking Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.28 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.94% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Multifunctional Cooking Robots and Single-function Cooking Robots)

• By Features (Automated Cooking, Guided Recipes, Wireless Connectivity, Voice Control and Meal Planning)

• By Price Range (Budget-friendly (Under $500), Mid-range ($500-$1,000) and Premium ($1,000 and above))

• By End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Multifunctional Cooking Robots accounted for the maximum revenue share of 63.80% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 14.26% during 2024–2032 in the market, as these cooking robots can chop, stir, cook, and clean.

By Features

The Cooking Robot Market was dominated by the Automated Cooking segment, which accounted for approximately 33.50% in 2024. The segment’s growth is driven by growing need of time savers for cooking, which can cook food easily.

The Voice Control segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of approximately 16.42% during 2024–2032 owing to its growing adoption with smart home assistants.

By Price Range

The Cooking Robot Market was dominated by mid-range (USD 500–USD 1,000) segment with a revenue share of 41.30% in 2024, as this range provide balance between affordability and advanced features.

The Premium (USD 1,000 and above) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.41% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-end consumers and premium foodservice providers for luxury foodservice providers.

By End-User

The residential segment accounted for the highest Cooking Robot Market share of approximately 58.90% in 2024 due to the need for time-saving and easy-to-use solutions in the home kitchen.

The commercial segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of approximately 14.13% over the forecast period 2024–2032, owing to deployment of automation in restaurants and hotels for better food quality and efficiency.

North America Led the Market in 2024 Owing to the Early Adoption of Kitchen Automation Technologies

In 2024, North America captured the largest revenue share of approximately 31.20% in the Cooking Robot Market, owing to early adoption of kitchen automation technologies and significant presence of major players in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 14.64% during the forecast period 2024–2032 due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income, and home automation acceptance among consumers.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Vorwerk Spain reported recovery with 117 million euros in real sales, marking a 1% year-over-year increase and demonstrating resilience amid competition from lower-cost brands such as Lidl and Cecotec.

