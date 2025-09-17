RSi Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry Award, A National Recognition

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSi, a leading revenue cycle management partner to healthcare systems, hospitals, and physician groups nationwide, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry Award winner. This latest honor follows RSi’s recognition earlier this year as a Top Workplaces USA awardee and ranking among the Top 100.





The Top Workplaces Industry Awards celebrate organizations that foster people-first workplace cultures within their respective sectors. The Healthcare Industry award underscores RSi’s standing as an employer of choice in healthcare, spotlighting its ability to attract, retain, and develop top talent in one of the nation’s most demanding industries.





“This latest national recognition is not just an award—it’s a reflection of the people who make RSi what it is,” said Brent Rollins, CEO of RSi. “Our engaged employees and our many happy healthcare clients are the reason we continue to thrive. As we grow, we’re not only refining results—we’re building a culture of excellence, a home for top talent, and a place where fun, growth, and client success go hand in hand. That’s what makes this honor so meaningful and energizing for our future.”

RSi’s previously announced 2025 accolades include a Top 100 national spot in Top Workplaces USA, multiple Culture Excellence Awards in Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values, and recognition from KLAS Research as “Best in KLAS” in Revenue Cycle Management. Together, these honors validate the company’s continued investment in people, culture, and results. Details about how RSi builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces and on RSi’s Careers Page.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor, especially because it comes authentically from your employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “In today’s competitive market, employee voice isn’t just important—it’s everything.”

For media inquiries, interview requests, or access to multimedia assets, please contact: Chief of Staff, Jennifer Evans, at askus@rsircm.com. To learn more about RSi, visit rsircm.com.

About RSi

Your Goals. Our People.

RSi is a privately held, award-winning, best-in-class provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with multiple offices across the United States. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, including but not limited to full outsource, day one patient receivables and debt collections, early out self-pay, insurance discovery, denial, and follow up, patient enrollment, and revenue cycle support services. RSi’s services are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability while maintaining a “best in class” patient financial experience. Clientele includes a ‘who’s who’ level of healthcare clients, notably more than half of the top 20 largest health systems in the country. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3ce1e1c-cf20-4194-b493-861e19f41bda

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/695aaa40-7069-4706-8bc2-90960e60ea2b