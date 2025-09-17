iib Announces Official Name Change to Intercontinental Investment Bank

Bahrain, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Investment Bank (iib) is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Intercontinental Investment Bank, effective immediately. The decision reflects the bank’s commitment to clarity, operational transparency, and continued trust with global partners.

This strategic name change comes in response to persistent confusion caused by the existence of another financial institution bearing a similar name, currently under international sanctions. While iib has no affiliation or association with the sanctioned entity, the overlap in naming has, at times, led to misidentification and operational complications, especially amidst heightened global regulatory oversight.

The name change has been implemented in iib East Africa (Djibouti), iib West Africa (Cape Verde) and iib Caribbean (The Bahamas).

“This is a proactive measure to safeguard our brand identity and ensure seamless interactions with our clients, partners, and regulators across jurisdictions,” said Sohail Sultan, CEO of Intercontinental Investment Bank. “Our operations, leadership, legal entity, and regulatory standing remain exactly the same. The only change is our name.”

The new name, Intercontinental Investment Bank, more accurately reflects the institution’s expansive global footprint and commitment to cross-border partnerships across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond, while retaining the familiar acronym, iib.

Correspondent Banks, Institutional Partners, and Regulators have or are in the process of receiving updated documentation to reflect the name change. Our retail customers and vendors may be assured that all existing services, accounts, and points of contact remain unchanged and the banks are committed to ensuring a smooth and disruption-free transition for all stakeholders.



For further information or documentation related to this change, stakeholders are encouraged to contact their usual relationship managers or contacts.

We thank you for your continued trust and partnership.