Kymera Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentations on KT-621, a First-In-Class, Oral STAT6 Degrader, at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology and European Respiratory Society Congresses

Featured presentations showcase the positive Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial results supporting KT-621’s oral, dupilumab-like profile

KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients on track to report data in 4Q25

KT-621 Phase 2b trials in AD and asthma on track to initiate in 4Q25 and 1Q26, respectively

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the positive results from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trial of KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, will be featured in two separate late-breaking oral presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress being held September 17-20, in Paris, France, and at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress being held September 27-October 1, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Additionally, the Company will share new preclinical data in an EADV poster that builds upon KT-621’s compelling characterization in disease-relevant contexts compared to dupilumab.

“These featured presentations highlight the opportunity for KT-621 to expand patient access to a novel oral systemic advanced therapy in many common immuno-inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, that have limited or suboptimal treatment options,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “KT-621’s impressive and consistent data highlighting robust target and pathway engagement, show the revolutionary potential of STAT6 degradation to phenocopy the activity of upstream biologics, like dupilumab, while offering the convenience of a once daily oral medicine. We’re continuing to rapidly advance this program and are on track to share the BroADen Phase 1b AD study data, and to initiate our first Phase 2b study in AD, both in the fourth quarter of this year.”

In the Phase 1 healthy volunteer single- and multiple-ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study presented at EADV and ERS, KT-621 demonstrated rapid, deep and prolonged STAT6 degradation in blood and skin. In blood, >90% mean STAT6 degradation was achieved at all doses above 1.5 mg. Complete STAT6 degradation was achieved in both blood and skin at all MAD doses ≥50 mg. KT-621 demonstrated an impact on disease-relevant Th2 biomarkers in line with or superior to dupilumab, with median TARC reduction up to 37% and median Eotaxin-3 reduction up to 63%. KT-621 was well-tolerated with a safety profile undifferentiated from placebo.

In a preclinical poster presented at EADV, new data show that KT-621 modulated AD-relevant genes in IL-4-stimulated keratinocytes similar to dupilumab. Keratinocytes are key skin cells involved in the disease pathology of AD through epidermal barrier dysregulation. These findings further support the relevance of the STAT6 pathway in Th2 inflammation driving skin diseases, and the potential of KT-621 to fully block Th2 signaling by effectively targeting and degrading STAT6.

The KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b trial, an open label study in patients with moderate to severe AD, is ongoing, with data expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Two parallel Phase 2b studies in AD and asthma patients are planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively. The Phase 2b studies are expected to accelerate KT-621 development for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Th2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.

European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress

Title: KT-621, an Oral, Once Daily, Targeted STAT6 Degrader: First-in-Human Phase 1a Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Th2 Biomarker Effects

Presentation ID: D1T01.2F

Type/Session: Oral Presentation, Late Breaking News

Speaker: Mahta Mortezavi, MD, Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 5:15-5:30 PM CET

Title: The Potent and Selective Oral STAT6 Degrader, KT-621, Affects Gene Transcripts in Human Keratinocytes as Effectively as Dupilumab, and Blocks Th2 Inflammation in Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma Mouse Models

Poster ID: P3278

Type/Session: ePoster, Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema – Part II

European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2025 Congress

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Healthy Adults

Presentation ID: OA3288

Type/Session: Oral Presentation, Late Breaking Abstract

Speaker: Arsalan Shabbir, MD, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Development

Date/Time: Monday, September 29, 2025, 9:30 – 9:35 AM CET

Copies of the EADV and ERS presentations will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website after the sessions.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Th2 inflammation. In the Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers, KT-621 demonstrated complete STAT6 degradation in blood and skin following low daily oral doses, reductions of multiple disease relevant Th2 biomarkers, and a safety profile undifferentiated from placebo. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed medicine to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment paradigms for more than 130 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Th2 diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), and prurigo nodularis (PN), among others.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

