TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts, one as an oral presentation and another as a poster presentation, at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 being held October 24 – 29 in Chicago, IL.

“While we remain focused on oncology, our proprietary TargetScan technology is also well suited for identifying novel targets in T cell-driven autoimmune disorders,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to present our initial findings at the upcoming ACR Convergence. Among other discoveries, we believe we have identified several shared T-cell targets in Ankylosing Spondylitis. Therapeutic targets for AS have remained elusive despite decades of research and these recent novel discoveries, which are critical to advancing the next generation of therapeutics for autoimmune disorders, highlight the power of our TargetScan technology.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: TargetScan Platform Identifies Targets of CD8+ T cells in Ankylosing Spondylitis and Birdshot Uveitis

Authors: Adam Weinheimer, Olivia Pryor, Catalina Burbano, Tyler Heath, Livio Dukaj, Shoshana Bloom, Jackson Lirette, Alexander Cristofaro, Laurie Barefoot, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Andrew Ferretti, Cagan Gurer

Abstract Number: 0888

Session Name: Abstracts: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease

Session Date/Time: Monday, October 27; 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Presentation Time: 10:45 - 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Identification of Novel HLA Class II–Restricted Autoantigens in Scleroderma and Ulcerative Colitis Using TargetScan

Authors: Olivia Pryor, Catalina Burbano, Nathaniel Bagge, Rutuja Kulkarni, Heather F Jones, Livio Dukaj, Shoshana Bloom, Jackson Lirette, Candace Perullo, Jinyu Zhu, Teagan Parsons, Ira Jain, Rakshika Balasubramaniyam, Kenneth L Jahan, Vivin Karthik, Alexander Cristofaro, Laurie Barefoot, Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, Kim M Cirelli, Mollie M Jurewicz, Andrew Ferretti, Cagan Gurer

Abstract Number: 0997

Session Name: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

Session Date/Time: Monday, October 27; 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-T™ Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, expectations, and timing relating to the Company’s autoimmune disorders program, including but not limited to, identification of targets; the progress of the autoimmune disorders program being indicative or predictive of the success of such program; the Company’s current and future research and development plans or expectations; and the potential benefits of any of the Company’s proprietary platforms, multiplexing, or current or future product candidates in treating patients. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the launch, initiation, progress, expected results and announcements of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy product candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy product candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

