Signaling Shift in Innovation Landscape, Tilt Introduces New HR Category: Leave Experience Management

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its debut last night at HR Tech 2025 in Las Vegas, Tilt , the pioneering platform for leave management solutions, today announced the official launch of Leave Experience Management (LXM). In defining this new category, Tilt has also introduced its AI-powered LXM platform, which reimagines the leave process for HR teams, enabling more personalized, human-centered employee experiences at scale.

Historically, the leave of absence process has involved extensive paperwork, complex payroll calculations and disorganized internal communications, underscored by a rapidly evolving compliance landscape. At the same time, managers lack the visibility needed, and employees are left with impersonal experiences during what are often life’s most trying moments. Founded on the belief that there is a better way to manage LOA, Tilt has continued to radically improve the leave management process since its inception eight years ago, all leading up to the creation and development of Tilt’s LXM platform.

Tilt founder and CEO Jen Henderson shared, “The way we work has fundamentally changed, but most leave programs haven’t kept pace. With $7.8 billion in total serviceable addressable market, we created LXM to address a growing gap and empower HR to be more strategic, data-driven and human-centered in solving this challenge.”

Unlike legacy LOA programs that rely on spreadsheets or insurance carriers, Tilt’s LXM simplifies leave through intelligent automation, delivering a seamless, tech-enabled process for HR and employees alike. This provides HR teams with the clarity and control to focus on people over paperwork, making it possible for employers to lead with empathy and support business continuity and employee retention.

With the option to bring leave in-house or rely on a dedicated team of leave experts, additional features and benefits of Tilt’s LXM include:

Reliable Compliance and Payroll – Tilt automates compliance and pay calculations while creating audit trails and syncing data to eliminate manual errors, mitigate risk and ensure integrity.

Data-Driven HR Strategy – Tilt’s AI enables business insights that unlock strategic decisions and support unique policies to attract and retain top talent.

Intelligent Advantage – Tilt’s AI is trained on Tilt’s Leave Intelligence System of 32,000+ structured leave cases and growing.

Impactful Employee Experiences – Tilt’s AI answers routine questions, giving employees transparency and freeing HR to provide personalized support, with or without the addition of Tilt’s leave experts.





Henderson added, “At Tilt, we see a world where leave is a cornerstone of employee well-being and workplace culture. With the launch of LXM, Tilt is the only platform that gives HR the optionality and control over how their employees are supported, so you can take care of your teams when they need you most, the way they need you most.”

Attendees of this week’s HR Tech 2025 are encouraged to visit Tilt in Booth No. 1608 to meet with the Tilt team in person. For those interested in learning more about Tilt’s LXM, schedule a demo at ourtilt.ai .

About Tilt

Tilt is the leave experience platform that makes leave clear, consistent, and human. By automating the administrative burden and building compliance into the process, Tilt gives HR leaders the clarity and control they need while keeping employees supported through life’s most critical moments. With smarter dashboards, built-in compliance, and AI-powered tools, Tilt transforms leave into a cornerstone of culture and trust.